FOTRIC Introduces NaviPdM Venus: AI-Powered Workflow Platform for Smarter Acoustic Inspections

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC today announced the launch of NaviPdM® Venus, an advanced AI-powered inspection assistant designed to bring intelligence, consistency, and efficiency to acoustic imaging workflows.

As acoustic inspection becomes an essential part of modern industrial maintenance—helping detect compressed air and gas leaks that waste energy, and diagnosing partial discharge that threatens electrical reliability—organizations are increasingly seeking smarter ways to manage inspection data and work order generation. FOTRIC NaviPdM® Venus delivers exactly that: an integrated solution that transforms acoustic data into actionable insights.

Turning Acoustic Data into Action

When paired with FOTRIC’s H-series or H-Flex acoustic imaging cameras, NaviPdM® Venus automatically organizes inspection results and generates actionable, AI-assisted reports. The system offers a comprehensive set of features tailored for acoustic inspections, including:

Automatic Object Recognition : Accurately identifies leaks or discharge sources in real time.

: Accurately identifies leaks or discharge sources in real time. QR Code Data Registration: Links each inspection point to a digital asset tag, improving traceability and efficiency.

Guided Acoustic Workflows : Ensures consistent inspection procedures across teams and facilities.

: Ensures consistent inspection procedures across teams and facilities. On-Device Annotations : Allows users to mark leak points, discharge zones, and anomalies directly on the acoustic image.

: Allows users to mark leak points, discharge zones, and anomalies directly on the acoustic image. Real-Time Analysis: Differentiates leak types or discharge stages without the need for offline processing.

Supporting Energy Efficiency and Safety Compliance

By helping teams locate and document compressed air and gas leaks early, NaviPdM® Venus directly supports energy conservation initiatives and predictive maintenance programs. The platform also aids in meeting NFPA 70B and 70E standards for electrical safety by ensuring that partial discharge inspections are systematic, traceable, and properly documented.

End-to-End Traceability and Report Customization

Each inspection conducted with NaviPdM® Venus automatically logs images, annotations, and AI-driven analysis to specific assets of the facility, ensuring full traceability of acoustic data. The system also supports customizable report templates, allowing organizations to tailor inspection documentation to internal standards or regulatory frameworks. Users can add branding, compliance references, and asset-specific layouts, making reports both informative and professionally aligned.

PD Diagnosis Report(Left) Leak Evaluation Report(Right)



A Smarter Future for Acoustic Maintenance

As industries continue to adopt acoustic imaging for energy and reliability management, FOTRIC NaviPdM® Venus bridges the gap between field findings, diagnosis, and work orders. By simplifying acoustic workflows and enhancing inspection intelligence, NaviPdM® Venus enables maintenance teams to work faster, safer, and more efficiently.

FOTRIC NaviPdM® Venus: Acoustic intelligence, streamlined.

About FOTRIC

FOTRIC delivers advanced thermal and acoustic imaging solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability across industrial operations. From patrol tools like the TD2 Acoustic Camera to intelligent workflow platforms such as NaviPdM® Venus, FOTRIC provides technologies that support predictive maintenance, automation, and electrical safety compliance.

