Boardwalk Auto Luxury Texas Dealerships sold to US Auto Trust

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBB , a leading M&A advisory firm in Auto Retail, served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Boardwalk Auto Group on the sale of its ultra-luxury dealerships in Texas. The transaction includes Boardwalk Ferrari, Boardwalk Lamborghini, Boardwalk Maserati, and Boardwalk Pagani, which have been acquired by US Auto Trust, a growing automotive retail dealership platform with a portfolio of premium luxury brands. This Texas transaction marks the third major Boardwalk dealership sale NBB has advised on in 2025. The transactions represent one of the most significant ultra-luxury dealership portfolio sales in recent history.

Boardwalk Auto Group has been a cornerstone of the Texas luxury automotive market for over two decades, earning national recognition for its commitment to excellence and customer service. The group's Ferrari and Lamborghini stores have consistently ranked among the top-performing dealerships in North America. Under the leadership of President and CEO Ken Ambrose, Boardwalk cultivated deep relationships with manufacturers and built a loyal client base across Texas and beyond.

Earlier in 2025, NBB advised on the sale of Boardwalk's California luxury portfolio, which closed on February 21, 2025. The transaction included Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Pagani franchises, acquired by George Grinzewitsch Jr. California represents one of the strongest luxury vehicle markets in the world, driven by high concentrations of wealth and population density in major metropolitan areas.

NBB also served as exclusive advisor on the sale of Boardwalk's Lewisville Volkswagen dealership, which closed on July 30, 2025, to Clay Cooley. The Lewisville location serves as a go-to destination for drivers throughout Denton County and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"NBB demonstrated exceptional professionalism, responsiveness, and engagement throughout the sale process," said Ken Ambrose. "Their team was timely in communications, thorough in documentation, and proactive in managing each stage of the transaction. From initial valuation through closing, NBB's commitment to client service ensured a smooth and well-coordinated process. Their expertise and professionalism were evident at every junction, making them a trusted and valued advisor and partner."

"It was an honor for NBB to advise Boardwalk Auto Group on these landmark transactions," shared Zach Kuzemka, CEO of NBB. "These dealerships are among the most prestigious in the country, and they attracted strong interest from top-tier buyers. We congratulate US Auto Trust, Clay Cooley, and George Grinzewitsch Jr. on their acquisitions and look forward to seeing these stores reach new heights under their stewardship."

The NBB deal team was led by Brady Schmidt, Gary Mull, Drew Bray, and Chris Teape.

NBB has been the automotive sector's trusted source and valued partner for M&A advisory services for nearly five decades. Founded in 1978, NBB has grown into one of the largest and most experienced automotive M&A advisory firms in the U.S., having facilitated more than 950 new car dealership and 4,500 total M&A transactions. With offices in California, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas, NBB provides a full range of services to clients for M&A transactions nationwide. The firm leverages its deep industry knowledge, proprietary market insights, and decades of transaction expertise to help clients successfully achieve their goals. NBB is one of the flagship portfolio companies of Accrual Equity Partners (AEP), a uniquely positioned private equity firm that identifies, invests in, and partners with scalable companies in highly fragmented industries that are poised to reach the next level.

