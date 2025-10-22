MJH Life Sciences® Acquires BPD Healthcare™, Expanding Strategic Capabilities for Health Systems, Hospitals, and Healthcare Innovators

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held medical media company in North America, today announced the acquisition of BPD Healthcare, the leading tech-enabled comprehensive marketing and communications partner delivering transformational results to healthcare’s leading institutions. The expansion broadens MJH’s offerings and builds upon its rich history of collaboration with hospitals and health systems through its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program to provide better care to patients.

Together, MJH Life Sciences and BPD bring a powerful combination of reach, insight, and strategic capabilities to healthcare’s most trusted brands and stakeholders. MJH’s deep relationships with clinicians, researchers and healthcare organizations complement BPD’s expertise in helping those organizations expand, engage, and evolve through the dynamic challenges impacting patient care. Combining BPD Healthcare’s data-driven strategy and communications with MJH Life Sciences’ industry-leading healthcare content and engagement, the partnership creates a new model for how innovation moves through the healthcare system faster, smarter and with greater impact for patients.

“This is about building a powerful bridge between the science that transforms lives and the systems that deliver that transformation,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “BPD shares our unwavering belief that when innovation meets communication, healthcare moves forward. Together, we’re not just connecting information, we’re accelerating how health systems, hospitals, and organizations reach patients and redefine what state-of-the-art care looks and feels like.”

BPD serves as a strategic growth partner to many of the nation’s leading health systems, academic medical centers, and healthcare innovators. The company partners with clients to provide fully integrated solutions – branding, marketing, communications, and business consulting — that are technology-enabled, AI-infused, and supported by a proprietary data platform. BPD helps healthcare stakeholders solve the C-suite’s biggest challenges, including market assessments, patient acquisition, physician referrals, reputation management, payor negotiations, talent recruitment and team engagement.

“Healthcare is changing faster than ever, and the organizations that thrive will be the ones that connect meaning with action,” said Jason Brown, CEO of BPD. “Joining MJH Life Sciences allows BPD to bring that connection to life on a much larger scale. Together, we can help our clients not just grow their brands but strengthen and innovate the industry to better care for patients and communities.”

BPD will continue to operate independently under the BPD Healthcare brand, as a wholly owned subsidiary of MJH Life Sciences. Jason Brown will remain CEO of BPD, reporting directly to Michael J. Hennessy Jr. The alignment with MJH Life Sciences will further enhance BPD’s ability to deliver integrated, data-driven solutions that create greater value for clients and their audiences.

MJH Life Sciences continues to deliver industry-leading capabilities across the healthcare spectrum. The company produces more than 2,500 live and virtual events annually, from intimate peer-to-peer dinners to large-scale conferences with thousands of attendees and complex exhibit halls. It also houses over 330 hours of video content produced through its state-of-the-art studio in Cranbury, New Jersey, as well as through additional studios nationwide. MJH maintains strong partnerships with more than 800 associations, advocacy groups, academic medical systems and community cancer centers, along with trusted relationships with hundreds of thought leaders, researchers and medical directors across multiple specialties.

The acquisition of BPD positions MJH Life Sciences to deliver an even more comprehensive suite of solutions that empower healthcare organizations to grow, innovate and measure impact. This advances MJH Life Sciences’ long-standing commitment to improving patient care and outcomes through data-rich capabilities.

Houlihan Lokey and William Blair acted as financial advisers and McDermott Will & Schulte provided legal representation to BPD. Day Pitney provided legal representation to MJH.

About MJH Life Sciences®

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held medical media company in North America, dedicated to improving patient care through trusted health care communications, education, and research. We reach over 7 million health care decision-makers—including physicians, pharmacists, and managed care professionals—delivering essential insights across digital, print, and live platforms. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events, and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/ .

About BPD

BPD is a strategic growth partner that delivers the future to healthcare’s leading brands. We provide fully integrated solutions — branding, marketing, communications, and business consulting — that are technology-enabled, AI-infused, and supported by our proprietary data platform. All this is done to ignite greatness in our clients and bring better health to more people. Our clients include the largest health systems, prestigious academic medical centers, care delivery enablers, multilocation provider practices, and leading healthcare innovators. For more information on BPD, visit www.bpdhealthcare.com .

Media Contacts:

Becca Fishman

rfishman@mjhlifesciences.com