Executive Title Company Announces Name Change to Executive Title Agency

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Title Company is proud to announce that it will officially operate under a new name: Executive Title Agency, effective October 22, 2025.

This strategic rebranding reflects the company’s continued growth and expansion into new markets and service lines. As Executive Title Agency, the organization remains committed to delivering the same trusted expertise and excellence that residential and commercial clients have come to rely on.

“We are excited about the future of our company,” said Landon Smith, President for Executive Title Agency. “This name change represents more than just a new title—it’s a reflection of our evolving vision and the broader scope of services we now offer. What hasn’t changed is our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our clients’ transactions with precision and care.”

We anticipate a smooth transition, with no disruption to current operations or client relationships.

For more information, please visit our website or contact TXinfo@executivetitle.co .

About Us .

Established in 1995, Executive Title Agency, is a full-service title agency dedicated to delivering secure, accurate, and efficient real estate transactions. We have guided tens of thousands of families and businesses through smooth, secure, and stress-free closings. For nearly three decades, we have successfully facilitated tens of thousands of residential closings and managed complex commercial land transactions with precision and professionalism.

Our team of experts knows that every deal is different. Whether you are purchasing your first home, building a community, or managing a complex commercial project, we bring experience, precision, and a personal touch to every transaction.

Our Commitment to Excellence

Our team of seasoned professionals brings decades of combined experience to every transaction, ensuring each settlement is handled with integrity, accuracy, and attention to detail. We are committed to providing exceptional service to homebuyers, developers, builders, and industry partners, making the process seamless from contract to closing.

We remain a trusted resource for residential and commercial clients who expect excellence and rely on our expertise to safeguard their transactions.