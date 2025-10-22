Broadband Nation Expo Wins Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award for Best Strategic Partnership between Questex’s Fierce Network and the Telecommunications Industry Association

Register for Broadband Nation Expo 2025 Here

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadband Nation Expo, the premier event for end-to-end broadband deployment and innovation, produced by Questex’s Fierce Network and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), has been honored with the Trade Show Executive (TSE) Gold 100 Grand Award for Best Strategic Partnership.

This prestigious recognition celebrates Broadband Nation Expo’s success in bringing together industry, academia, and government to tackle one of the nation’s most critical challenges – closing the digital divide.

The groundbreaking partnership between Questex and TIA has redefined how public-private collaboration can accelerate broadband deployment and national infrastructure goals. By combining TIA’s decades of leadership across the communications infrastructure supply chain with Questex’s deep telecom reach and expertise in delivering high-impact events. Broadband Nation Expo has become more than a trade show – it’s a catalyst for national progress.

Highlights from the Award-Winning Event:

Powerhouse Content: A five-track conference agenda designed for the full broadband ecosystem, featuring 125+ speakers, 27+ state broadband offices, and a Workforce Track co-led by TIA.

A five-track conference agenda designed for the full broadband ecosystem, featuring 125+ speakers, 27+ state broadband offices, and a Workforce Track co-led by TIA. Energetic Expo Hall: 88 sponsors and partners showcased cutting-edge technologies through interactive exhibits and activations.

88 sponsors and partners showcased cutting-edge technologies through interactive exhibits and activations. Technology-Agnostic Showcase: Demonstrations spanning fiber, fixed wireless, DOCSIS, satellite, and more — reinforced a shared vision for nationwide connectivity.

Demonstrations spanning fiber, fixed wireless, DOCSIS, satellite, and more — reinforced a shared vision for nationwide connectivity. Curated Buyer Program: Broadband Nation Connect facilitated 1:1 meetings between rural ISPs and key equipment suppliers to fast-track real-world broadband rollouts.

Broadband Nation Connect facilitated 1:1 meetings between rural ISPs and key equipment suppliers to fast-track real-world broadband rollouts. Strategic Meetings: TIA’s technical working groups met onsite with industry leaders to shape standards and best practices.

TIA’s technical working groups met onsite with industry leaders to shape standards and best practices. Unprecedented Co-Marketing Playbook: Joint marketing campaigns across digital, email, social, and executive communications amplified reach and audience quality.

The third annual Broadband Nation Expo 2025 will be held in Orlando, Florida, November 17-19, 2025 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. The upcoming event builds on this momentum with expanded programming, deeper collaboration, and more opportunities to connect and learn.

Comprehensive Content : 60+ sessions and 125+ speakers across keynotes, panels, workshops, and fireside chats.

: 60+ sessions and 125+ speakers across keynotes, panels, workshops, and fireside chats. Immersive Expo Hall : 100+ sponsors and partners presenting next-generation broadband solutions.

: 100+ sponsors and partners presenting next-generation broadband solutions. Innovative Solutions Showcase: Technology-agnostic displays from leaders in fiber, fixed wireless, DOCSIS, satellite and more.

Technology-agnostic displays from leaders in fiber, fixed wireless, DOCSIS, satellite and more. Curated Buyer Program: Exclusive 1:1 meetings connecting 30 technology leaders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers with leading suppliers.

Exclusive 1:1 meetings connecting 30 technology leaders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers with leading suppliers. Expanded Networking : 20+ hours of structured and informal networking events.

: 20+ hours of structured and informal networking events. Largest ISP Showcase in the industry: 75+ service providers represented throughout the event.

Visit www.broadbandnationexpo.com for details and registration.

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

“Broadband Nation Expo is where ideas turn into action and partnerships power progress,” said Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Questex. “This award validates the energy and innovation happening across the industry — and we’re just getting started. Next month’s event will raise the bar even higher.”

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step toward building a future-ready broadband workforce and closing the digital divide,” said David Stehlin, CEO of TIA. “By aligning industry, community, and government efforts, we’ve established a scalable model for national impact, and we’re honored that this work has been recognized with a Gold 100 Grand Award.”

About Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Expo is the premier industry event uniting the entire broadband ecosystem – from service providers and policymakers to technology innovators and community leaders. The event serves as a catalyst for collaboration, driving solutions to bridge the digital divide and ensure universal high-speed internet access. Produced in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Broadband Nation Expo will take place November 17-19, 2025 in Orlando, FL at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

To stay connected with the latest updates, follow Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X.

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) - the trusted association for the connected world, represents more than 400 organizations that enable high-speed communication networks and accelerate next-generation technology innovation. As a member-driven organization, TIA advocates for our industry in the U.S. and internationally, develops critical standards, manages technology programs, and improves business performance, all to advance trusted global connectivity.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.



Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Senior Marketing Director, Experiential Technology

Broadband Nation Expo

csoucy@questex.com