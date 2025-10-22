Antibody Therapy Market to Surge to USD 951.24 Billion by 2034 at 13.08% CAGR – Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibody therapy market size was valued at USD 278.25 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 951.24 billion by 2034, rising at a 13.08% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The global antibody therapy market is driven by its expanding healthcare applications and growing innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue of 45% share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the antibody therapy market during the forecast period.

By type of antibody, the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment held the major revenue share of 64% in the market in 2024.

By type of antibody, the bispecific antibodies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By therapy area, the oncology segment held a major revenue of 48% share of the market in 2024.

By therapy area, the neurology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By mechanism of action, the targeted cell killing segment held a major revenue of 40% share of the market in 2024.

By mechanism of action, the immune modulation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the intravenous (IV) segment held a major revenue of 70% share of the market in 2024.

By route of administration, the subcutaneous (SC) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment led the market in 2024.

By end user, the contract research & manufacturing organizations (CROs/CMOs) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

What is the Antibody Therapy?

The antibody therapy market is driven by a strong antibody product pipeline, growing incidences of chronic diseases, and ongoing advances in antibody engineering. The antibody therapy refers to the use of antibodies to target specific disease-causing cells or molecules to support the immune system in fighting against various diseases. They are used in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory conditions.

Key Indicators and Highlights

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 314.64 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 951.24 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 13.08 % Leading Region North America share by 45% Market Segmentation By Type of Antibody, By Therapy Area, By Mechanism of Action, By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Region Top Key Players Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, IncSeagen, Seagen, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Antibody Therapy Market?

The growing R&D investments is the major driver in the market, driving the innovation of antibody therapies. These investments are encouraging and accelerating new R&D to provide new treatment options for diseases. Moreover, the growing technological advancements, chronic diseases, personalized medicines, and patent expiration are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Antibody Therapy Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing investments and funding to launch and enhance the use of antibody therapies.

In October 2025, 125m was raised by Star Therapeutics, which will be utilized to enhance the development of its monoclonal antibody, VGA039, which targets Protein S and recalibrates the blood clotting process. Moreover, it is anticipated that it can be used for a wide range of bleeding disorders.

In October 2025, a total of $358 million was secured by German biotech Tubulis in a Series C funding round. This funding will be used to develop an antibody drug conjugate to deliver toxic therapy to cancer cells and other drug candidates for different cancer types.

In April 2025, a new seed round financing of $50 million was launched by Avidicure, which is a biotech start-up based in Amsterdam. Multifunctional antibody therapies for cancer treatment will be developed using this funding.





What is the Significant Challenge in the Antibody Therapy Market?

Complex manufacturing is the major limitation in the market. The development of antibody therapy requires specialized facilities to ensure stability of living cells, along with stringent quality control procedures, to avoid errors affecting their effectiveness. Additionally, high cost, immunogenicity concerns, and regulatory hurdles are other market challenges.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Antibody Therapy Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 45% in the market, due to robust industries that contributed to the increased innovations. At the same time, the strong healthcare infrastructure also increased its use in the treatment of various diseases, which were further supported by the healthcare policies and investments. Moreover, growing disease burden and collaboration with CRO increased their use and clinical trials, which enhanced the market growth.

What Made Asia Pacific Grow Fastest in the Antibody Therapy Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to the expanding healthcare sector, which is increasing the R&D, technological advancements, and adoption of advanced treatment options. This is increasing the use of antibody therapies to deal with the growing diseases. Additionally, the growing innovations are supported by the government and private investments to make them affordable and accessible, which is promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By type of antibody analysis

Why Did the Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Segment Dominate in the Antibody Therapy Market in 2024?

By type of antibody, the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment led the market with 64% share in 2024, driven by their high specificity, which decreases their side effects. This increased their use, where their personalized treatments were also provided to the patients. Moreover, they were used in different types of diseases, like infections, cancer, etc.

By type of antibody, the bispecific antibodies segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years. Due to their dual targeting, their use in cancer treatment is increasing. This, in turn, is increasing their innovation and applications in autoimmune diseases and different types of cancer.

By therapy area analysis

Which Therapy Area Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Antibody Therapy Market in 2024?

By therapy area, the oncology segment held the dominating share of 48% in the market in 2024, due to the target-specific action of antibody therapies. Moreover, to deal with the unmet needs of the patients, their use increased. They also enhanced the anti-tumor immunity, which increased their development and use.

By therapy area, the neurology segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the upcoming years. The growing neurological disorders in the aging population are increasing the use of antibody therapies. They have the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier, which is increasing their demand, driving the successful patient outcomes.

By mechanism of action analysis

What Made Targeted Cell Killing the Dominant Segment in the Antibody Therapy Market in 2024?

By mechanism of action, the targeted cell killing segment dominated the market with a 40% share in 2024, as it shows high specificity and efficacy. This, in turn, increased their use in various cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Moreover, they were also combined with other therapies to enhance their action.

By mechanism of action, the immune modulation segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time. This mechanism of action is increasing the success rates in cancer patients. This, in turn, is driving their innovations and use with other therapies, which are supported by investments.

By route of administration analysis

How Did the Intravenous (IV) Segment Dominate in the Antibody Therapy Market in 2024?

By route of administration, the intravenous (IV) segment led the market with a 70% share in 2024, as it offers enhanced availability. Additionally, they provided a fast onset of action with controlled release, which increased their use in severe conditions. Moreover, large molecules were also delivered through this route.

By route of administration, the subcutaneous (SC) segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time. This route provides effective therapy administration, which is increasing their use and enhancing the self-administration and patient convenience. Moreover, they are able to deliver a large volume of doses.

By end-user analysis

How the Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominated the Antibody Therapy Market in 2024?

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share in the market in 2024, driven by a large volume of patients. They also provide antibody therapies through IV routes in severe conditions. Additionally, complex therapies along with reimbursement policies were also provided to the patients.

By end user, the contract research & manufacturing organizations (CROs/CMOs) segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time. The growth in the R&D of antibody therapies is increasing the collaboration with CROs/CMOs. Moreover, the growing outsourcing trends are also contributing to the same.

Recent Developments in the Antibody Therapy Market

In June 2025, with an aim to develop affordable and accessible monoclonal antibody treatment for dengue, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi).

In June 2025, the dosing of the phase 3 clinical study for BAT8006, which is an antibody drug conjugate for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer treatment, was announced to be initiated by Bio-Thera Solutions Inc.

Antibody Therapy Market Key Players List

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Merck & Co, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type of Antibody

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Fully Human mAbs Humanized mAbs Chimeric mAbs

Polyclonal Antibodies

Bispecific Antibodies T-cell Engagers Dual Antigen Binders

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors PD-1 / PD-L1 Inhibitors CTLA-4 Inhibitors



By Therapy Area

Oncology Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Hematologic Malignancies (e.g., Leukemia, Lymphoma)

Autoimmune Diseases Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Infectious Diseases COVID-19 RSV, HIV, Hepatitis

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders PCSK9 Inhibitors for Hypercholesterolemia

Neurology Alzheimer's Disease Multiple Sclerosis

Ophthalmology Wet AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration)



By Mechanism of Action

Targeted Cell Killing ADCC (Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity) CDC (Complement-Dependent Cytotoxicity)

Immune Modulation Checkpoint Blockade Immune Cell Activation

Neutralization Blocking Ligands or Receptors

Payload Delivery Antibody-Drug Conjugates



By Route of Administration

Intravenous (IV)

Subcutaneous (SC)

Intramuscular (IM)

Intraocular (for retinal antibodies)

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Oncology Centers

Research & Academic Institutions

Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations (CROs/CMOs)

Retail & Specialty Pharmacies



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

