Ethernet Alliance’s TEF 2025 Ignites the Ethernet for AI Revolution

BEAVERTON, OR, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today unveiled details of its upcoming Technology Exploration Forum (TEF 2025): Ethernet for AI, taking place December 2–3, 2025, at the Hyatt Centric Mountain View, in Mountain View, Calif. TEF 2025 registration is open now.

“AI is Ethernet’s next major inflection point,” said Peter Jones, chair, Ethernet Alliance. “TEF 2025 will bring the ecosystem together to map how Ethernet can once again adapt to a new era, delivering the speed, efficiency, and scale that AI requires.”

“For more than fifty years, Ethernet has proven its ability to evolve with the times,” said John D’Ambrosia, event chair, TEF 2025, and task force chair, IEEE P802.3dj. “As we enter the AI era, the Ethernet Alliance community is leading the discussion about how Ethernet will define the future of intelligent infrastructure that connects and scales.”

EVENT OVERVIEW

TEF 2025: Ethernet for AI gathers thought leaders, engineers, analysts, technologists, and innovators from across the Ethernet networking ecosystem to discuss emerging interconnect strategies, high-speed signaling, and architectural shifts shaping the next decade of Ethernet innovation.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

The full agendas for Day 1 and Day 2 of TEF 2025: Ethernet for AI are available online. The event’s keynoters, panels, and technical sessions will explore:

Front- and back-end AI network demands and interconnect evolution

Signal integrity, testing methodologies, and packaging innovation

System design, cooling, and power challenges in high-density AI environments

Featured speakers include experts from Broadcom, Cisco, IEEE 802.3 Working Group, Meta, Morgan Stanley, NVIDIA, OIF, and SNIA, among others.

EVENT DETAILS

When: December 2–3, 2025, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Centric Mountain View, Mountain View, CA

Registration: Early registration is open through November 11, 2025

