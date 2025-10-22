Strategic Intelligence Report: Deep Dive Into Energy Price Volatility's Impact on Supply Chains - Geopolitical Disruptions, Tariffs, and Production Changes on Oil and Gas Price Volatility

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Deep Dive into Energy Price Volatility's Impact on Supply Chains" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at the root causes of oil and gas price volatility, why it's becoming more frequent, and how it impacts supply chains. The report also explores how companies can build resilience against energy price volatility.



Scope

Geopolitical rivalry, armed conflict, and disruption to maritime routes increasingly disrupt oil and gas supply chains and elevate energy prices. These disruptions are temporary but increasingly frequent. Continuous volatility in oil and gas prices drains companies' and consumers' wallets without giving them time to adapt, making long-term strategic planning and investments far more difficult.

Oil price volatility was extremely high in H1 2025, primarily due to the announcement of the Trump tariffs and OPEC raising production quotas. The price of crude oil fell by 21% in the first week of April 2025, but increased by 22% in June 2025 following the outbreak of the Israel-Iran conflict, concluding with a 17% drop in price after the ceasefire agreement.

