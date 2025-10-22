Spelman College Forges Technology Blueprint for an AI-Powered Future

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spelman College, a global leader in the education of women of African descent, today announced that it will review and refine its comprehensive technology roadmap in collaboration with Accenture. This initiative represents a critical first step in Spelman’s institutional AI journey and is a cornerstone of the College’s broader strategic plan. It will advance Spelman’s infrastructure to deliver personalized, AI-enhanced learning experiences for students, streamline administrative work for faculty and staff, and position graduates to lead in an AI-driven global economy.





Accenture will conduct a comprehensive review of Spelman’s technology strategy, focusing on five key areas:





Data Strategy: Ensuring information is organized, accessible, and actionable to support predictive student success initiatives. For instance, better data will allow advisors to proactively identify and support students who may be at risk academically or financially, leading to improved retention rates.

Ensuring information is organized, accessible, and actionable to support predictive student success initiatives. For instance, better data will allow advisors to proactively identify and support students who may be at risk academically or financially, leading to improved retention rates. AI for Pedagogy and Administration: Responsibly integrating artificial intelligence. This includes implementing AI tools that can provide students with tailored tutoring support and help faculty quickly assess comprehension, allowing them to dedicate more time to high-impact, in-class engagement.

Responsibly integrating artificial intelligence. This includes implementing AI tools that can provide students with tailored tutoring support and help faculty quickly assess comprehension, allowing them to dedicate more time to high-impact, in-class engagement. System of Engagement: Optimizing solutions to strengthen connections with students, faculty, and alumni. This will create seamless communication channels for recruitment and provide alumni personalized networking and mentoring opportunities.

Optimizing solutions to strengthen connections with students, faculty, and alumni. This will create seamless communication channels for recruitment and provide alumni personalized networking and mentoring opportunities. ERP Modernization (Finance, HR, Payroll): Updating core administrative systems to increase efficiency and transparency. Staff and faculty will experience streamlined processes for budget approvals, expense reimbursements, and payroll, reducing time spent on administrative tasks.

Updating core administrative systems to increase efficiency and transparency. Staff and faculty will experience streamlined processes for budget approvals, expense reimbursements, and payroll, reducing time spent on administrative tasks. Student Information System (SIS): Improving systems to provide students with a single, modern platform for managing everything from course registration and financial aid tracking to degree planning, simplifying the student administrative experience.

"This collaboration with Accenture is a critical part of our strategic plan and a vital step in ensuring Spelman’s technology environment is not only current but also prepared to meet the evolving needs of higher education in the coming decade,” said Spelman Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, C’84. “By strategically aligning our data, systems, and AI capabilities, we are building a foundation for innovation that will directly benefit our students, faculty, staff, and beyond."

John Wilson, vice president for Technology Services and chief information officer at Spelman, added, “Accenture’s expertise will help us validate our roadmap and ensure our technology investments are targeted, scalable, and sustainable. This work will position Spelman to use AI and data-driven insights to proactively support student success and eliminate administrative friction, resulting in better outcomes for everyone on campus, while also preparing our graduates to be ethical AI leaders."

Patrick Moore, managing director, Accenture, commented, "Spelman College’s reinvention journey signals a new era in higher education, demonstrating how the thoughtful integration of advanced technologies and strategic planning can create dynamic learning environments and foster deeper engagement across campus and community. By leveraging AI and data-driven insights, institutions like Spelman are not only meeting today’s challenges but also paving new pathways for academic excellence and continuous innovation for the future.”

The review kicks off in October with final recommendations expected by early November. Following completion of the review, Spelman will begin implementing a phased strategy to modernize its systems, strengthen data governance, and embed AI in a manner that reflects the institution’s values and commitment to equity.

