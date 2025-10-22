Granicus acquires Indigov, expands Government Experience Cloud  with advanced constituent management

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, a global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, today announced the acquisition of Indigov, a leading provider of constituent relationship solutions for government agencies and elected offices. The combination of Granicus and Indigov brings together two mission driven innovators with a proven track record of helping civic leaders manage and strengthen their relationships with constituents by putting people at the center of every interaction.

Indigov brings advanced CRM, CDP and customer service tools designed specifically for the public sector that allow government teams at all levels to manage high volumes of constituent inquires more efficiently while maintaining a rich repository of interaction history and audience intelligence to better understand constituent needs and sentiment. Connecting these capabilities with GXC-powered digital experiences enables governments to build stronger relationships, increase trust, and drive more impactful governance at every level.

“Public sector leaders have consistently looked to their technology partners to deliver more data-driven intelligence and actionable insights to support better decision making and more directly drive intended outcomes,” said Mark Hynes, Granicus CEO. “By integrating Indigov’s proven CRM, CDP, and inbound constituent management capabilities into Government Experience Cloud, we’re substantially advancing our ability to help agencies grow their reach, deepen constituent understanding, and deliver more relevant, responsive experiences.”

Indigov delivers a unified approach to constituent relationship management, allowing governments to proactively manage any inbound event that requires resolution – support requests, information inquiries, threat alerts, negative sentiment, political complaints, and more – from any department and across any channel – email, phone, social media and web.

A universal, cross-organizational inbox provides the ability to efficiently interpret, prioritize, and intelligently route constituent inquiries to appropriate respondents. It automates responses based on common themes or in times of surging inbound inquires around unique trigger events. And because constituents often communicate through multiple channels simultaneously, cases are automatically consolidated to eliminate redundant responses and duplicative staffing effort. All cases are transparently tracked and accessible across organizations, keeping everyone aligned and informed throughout the resolution process.

A centralized CRM captures and preserves constituent interactions and contextual data in one unified system, providing staff a complete historical record to deliver more relevant and personalized service to constituents over time. Seamless interoperability with other CRMs ensures consistent, accurate and comprehensive data sharing across departments and channels.

The connection of Indigov’s CDP to the Government Experience Cloud combines CRM constituent interaction data and GXC’s digital journey, sentiment, engagement and behavior data to unlock powerful audience insights. Governments can now automatically analyze comprehensive data across constituent experiences to detect actionable patterns and create targeted audience segments for tailored outreach and engagement strategies that drive desired outcomes. Agencies can quickly spot issues or successes and adjust communications to more effectively reach and inform their audiences.

“Indigov was founded to rebuild the user experience of democracy by transforming how government offices communicate with the people they serve,” said Alex Kouts, CEO of Indigov. “Joining forces with Granicus allows us to scale that mission even further - bringing our CRM and automation capabilities into the Government Experience Cloud to help governments deliver more personalized, efficient, and trusted constituent service.”

This acquisition builds on Granicus’ innovation roadmap momentum, following recent launches of Government Experience Agent (GXA) -- an AI-powered digital agent built specifically for the public sector -- and Government Experience Insights (GXI) -- a portfolio of audience and experience intelligence tools. Upcoming releases will unlock agentic AI and other emerging technologies - all backed by Granicus’ commitment to ethical AI, data privacy, and government-grade security.

About Granicus

Granicus is a global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector providing civic leaders with a comprehensive digital technology platform capable of serving their whole community. Now powering more than 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government and industry professionals with greater than 350 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver seamless community-wide experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, website design, CRM, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America & the Caribbean. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve — driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

