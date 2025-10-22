Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2032 - Strong Growth Potential Due to Increasing Cases Driven by Sedentary Lifestyles and Aging Populations

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urolithiasis Management Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urolithiasis management devices market is poised for considerable growth, anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.27% from 2025 to 2032, reaching an estimated value of USD 2.29 billion by 2032.

This growth is driven by an increasing prevalence of kidney stones, attributed to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and insufficient fluid intake. The burgeoning geriatric population, more prone to stone formation, also contributes significantly to market demand. These factors combined with continuous innovation in device design are expected to foster robust market expansion.

The African Journal of Urology in 2024 highlighted the variability in regional urolithiasis cases, with notably higher rates in Western countries compared to the East. Prevalence in North America, for instance, stands at 13-15%, and Saudi Arabia reports a staggering 20.1%. Such disparities underscore the urgent need for advanced stone management solutions. Healthcare providers are increasingly turning to effective, minimally invasive technologies like extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy, all known to expedite recovery and enhance outcomes.

Demographics highlight a significant shift; by 2030, one in six globally will be over 60 years old, doubling by 2050. This aging population inherently increases the demand for urolithiasis management devices, given the heightened risk factors like metabolic disorders and reduced renal function. Consequently, market players are capitalizing on this demographic trend, with product development initiatives like Calyxo, Inc.'s CVAC System illustrating innovation in stone clearance technology.

Regionally, North America is projected to dominate the market through steady investment in healthcare infrastructure and a stronghold of key market players. Technological advancements and regulatory approvals further bolster this dominance. Notable developments such as Olympus Corporation's FDA-cleared RenaFlex system exemplify North America's lead in pioneering advanced urolithiasis solutions.

Key market players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare are actively enhancing device capabilities. Recent introductions like Huons Meditech's ASADAL-M1 shock wave lithotripter at the AUA 2024 and Dornier MedTech's AI-powered UroGPT reinforce the trend toward digital innovation and patient-centric solutions.

Ultimately, while the market faces challenges like potential device complications, the growing demand for non-invasive procedures and tailored solutions for the aging populace are expected to propel the market forward significantly through 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Assumption

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market at Glance

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

4.1. The United States

4.2. Europe

4.3. Japan

4.4. China

5. Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Restraints and Challenges

5.3. Market Opportunity

6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Competitive Rivalry

7. Market Assessment

7.1. By Type

7.2. By End-User

7.3. By Geography

8. Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

Companies Featured

Boston Scientific Corporation

EMS Urology

Advin Health Care

Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.

Walz Elektronik GmbH

DirexGroup

Medispec Ltd.

Richard Wolf GmbH

STORZ MEDICAL AG

Olympus Corporation

GE Healthcare

ESAOTE SPA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.

Hitachi Medical Systems

Laborie

DRAMINSKI S. A.

ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Vimex Sp. z o.o.

