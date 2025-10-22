Burn Treatment Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecasts, 2032 - Key Players are Innovating Advanced Wound Care Products, Such As Regenerative Therapies

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burn - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Burn Market Expansion Driven by Rising Incidence and Product Innovations

The burn market, encompassing products like dressings, medications, and devices, is projected to maintain a steady CAGR until 2032, reaching USD 4.46 billion from USD 2.75 billion in 2024. This growth is fueled by increasing burn cases globally and advancements in treatment options by leading industry players.

The surge in burn injuries due to various factors such as chemical exposure and heat has heightened the demand for effective burn care solutions. Enhanced awareness of advanced treatments like skin grafts and biological dressings also contributes to market expansion. Key players are investing significantly in research and development, leading to product innovations that improve treatment outcomes.

Burn Market Dynamics

Data from the World Health Organization highlights that annually, over a million people in India and nearly 50 million with chronic wounds in China demand effective burn care solutions. Similarly, Saudi Arabia reports a high incidence of burn injuries. The prevalence of these injuries is driving the demand for solutions like debridement agents, skin grafts, and advanced antimicrobials. Especially severe burns, like second- and third-degree, require intricate technologies for effective management, making this a significant growth driver.

Innovations such as the FDA-approved RECELL System by AVITA Medical, utilizing Spray-On SkinT cells, exemplify advancements that bolster market growth through patient-centric treatments. However, regulatory challenges and treatment complications may constrain growth.

Burn Market Segment Analysis

The most significant segment in the burn market by 2024 is expected to be dressings, driven by their critical role in wound management. This segment is bolstered by the rising incidence of burns and clinical advantages, such as infection prevention and healing acceleration. Technologies like hydrocolloids and hydrogels provide an optimal healing environment, reducing pain and promoting regeneration.

Product innovations, such as Convatec's InnovaBurn dressing, enhance wound healing through placental tissue properties, underscoring the role of technological advancements in this segment.

North America: Leader in Burn Market Growth

North America is set to dominate the burn market by 2024, driven by high burn incidence and strong healthcare infrastructure. The National Institutes of Health report highlights 500,000 annual burn injuries in the U.S., with significant hospitalizations, emphasizing the need for advanced treatments.

Product launches, like Vericel Corporation's NexoBrid, a less invasive enzymatic debridement treatment, are enhancing burn care, contributing to market expansion in the region.

Key Players and Recent Developments

Key players include Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, AVITA Medical, and Convatec Inc., among others. Recent developments include FDA's QIDP designation for Destiny Pharma's XF-73 Dermal Gel for burn wounds and Kerecis' launch of fish skin products for burn healing.

Market Insights and Opportunities

Extensive analysis of current market size and future forecasts.

Details on key product developments and strategic actions by companies.

Region-specific insights, with a focus on North America as a primary market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Burn Market Report Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Assumption



2. Burn Market Executive Summary

2.1. Market at Glance



3. Competitive Landscape



4. Regulatory Analysis

4.1. The United States

4.2. Europe

4.3. Japan

4.4. China



5. Burn Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Burn Market Drivers

5.2. Burn Market Restraints and Challenges

5.3. Burn Market Opportunity



6. Burn Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Competitive Rivalry



7. Burn Market Assessment

7.1. By Product Type

7.2. By Type

7.3. By End-User

7.4. By Geography



8. Burn Market Company and Product Profiles

8.1. Pfizer Inc.

8.2. Viatris Inc.

8.3. GSK plc

8.4. Dynarex Corporation

8.5. Beiersdorf AG

8.6. Vericel Corporation

8.7. AVITA Medical, Inc.

8.8. Smith+Nephew

8.9. Convatec, Inc.

8.10. Molnlycke AB

8.11. Cardinal Health

8.12. Integra LifeSciences

8.13. ManukaMed

8.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

8.15. PolyNovo Limited

8.16. McKesson Corporation

8.17. Kerecis

8.18. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

8.19. Evonik

8.20. Cook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d48bh5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.