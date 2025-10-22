Press Release

Paris, October 22 ,2025



74Software: 2026 Financial Calendar

Event Date Publication / Meeting 2025 Full-Year Results



Wednesday, February 25, 2026



Press Release (after market closing) Virtual Analyst Conference - 6.30 p.m. (CET) 2025 Universal Registration Document Tuesday, March 24, 2026 AMF Filing & Publication 2026 1st Quarter Revenue Thursday, April 30, 2026 Press Release (before market opening) 2026 Annual General Meeting



Tuesday, May 19, 2026



Shareholders’ Meeting - 2.30 p.m. (CEST) Pavillon Dauphine - Paris 2026 Half-Year Results



Thursday, July 23, 2026



Press Release (after market closing) Virtual Analyst Conference - 6.30 p.m. (CET) 2026 3rd Quarter Revenue Thursday, October 29, 2026 Press Release (before market opening) 2026 Full-Year Results



Wednesday, February 24, 2027



Press Release (after market closing) Virtual Analyst Conference - 6.30 p.m. (CET)

74Software observes a quiet period of 30 calendar days before the release of annual and half-year results, and 15 calendar days before the publication of quarterly revenue.

The latest financial calendar is available at all times in the Financial Calendar section of the Investor Relations page on the 74Software website: https://www.74software.com/investor-relations/calendar

Information related to 74Software’s General Meetings can be found in the General Meetings section of the Investor Relations page: https://www.74software.com/investor-relations/general-assembly

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com

