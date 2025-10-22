Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecasts, 2032 - Rising Disorders and Advances in Imaging Technology, Including 3D Scanning and AI Integration

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Marketis projected to witness steady growth with a 3.80% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, increasing from USD 278.13 million in 2024 to USD 373.96 million by 2032.

Increasing occurrences of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence, retention, and benign prostatic hyperplasia are propelling the need for non-invasive diagnostic tools like portable ultrasound bladder scanners. The advancement of technology in the sector, notably 3D scanning, AI integration, and wireless connectivity, enhances device precision, usability, and portability, garnering heightened interest from healthcare providers. The surge in product launches and R&D activities is expanding the variety and functionality of available scanners, facilitating broader adoption across various healthcare and home care settings. These factors collaboratively drive market growth over the forecast period.

Substantial data indicates that 1 in 2 people are affected by urological conditions, as noted by The Urology Foundation, with Australia reporting significant levels of urinary incontinence, affecting up to 38% of women and 10% of men, per Continence Health Australia. Furthermore, according to GLOBOCAN 2022, Asia has a high incidence of prostate cancer, further complicating urological conditions. Portable bladder scanners provide quick, non-invasive methods to assess bladder volume, crucial for patients with conditions exacerbating bladder assessment needs, thereby boosting their clinical adoption. Key technological advancements by major players like GE Healthcare and Clarius Mobile Health, integrating AI for accuracy and efficiency, bolster the market's growth trajectory.

In terms of product segmentation, the 3D portable bladder scanner dominates with its superior resolution and accuracy, reducing misdiagnosis risks and enhancing patient safety and comfort in healthcare environments like urology clinics and home care settings. The synergy of 3D imaging with AI and digital health systems further improves consistency and workflow in clinical environments. In a recent development, Butterfly Network's iQ+ Bladder, utilizing Ultrasound-on-ChipT technology, exemplifies advancements in portable ultrasound systems, enhancing rapid diagnostic capabilities at reduced costs.

Regional Insights: North America is anticipated to maintain a dominant market position due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and adoption of innovative technologies amidst a notable prevalence of urological disorders. Favorable reimbursement policies and heightened investments in point-of-care diagnostics further reinforce market expansion in the region.

According to Johns Hopkins University's data from 2024, around 25 million adult Americans are affected by urinary incontinence, demanding effective diagnostic solutions like portable bladder scanners to monitor and manage the condition efficiently. Rising disease prevalence fuels the demand for portable bladder scanners, particularly given the increasing innovations and product approvals by major players within the region. For instance, Edgecare's FDA clearance for its EdgeFlow UH10 bladder scanner marks significant growth opportunities in the market.

Key Market Players:

Prominent players driving the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market include GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Verathon Inc., Vitacon AS, Medtronic, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, BD, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Medzer, Butterfly Network, Inc., and EchoNous, Inc., among others.

Recent Developments:

The market dynamics are amplified by initiatives like GE HealthCare's launch of the Venue Sprint portable ultrasound system in 2024, designed for emergency and mobile settings, and Verathon's 2021 release of BladderScan i10T, representing the continual evolution of bladder volume measurement technology.

Key Topics Covered:





Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Report Introduction

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation

Market Assumption

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Executive Summary

Market at Glance

Competitive Landscape

Regulatory Analysis

The United States

Europe

Japan

China

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Key Factors Analysis

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Drivers

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Restraints and Challenges

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Opportunity

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Assessment

By Product Type

By End-User

By Geography

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Company and Product Profiles

KOL Views

Project Approach

Companies Featured

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Verathon Inc.

Vitacon AS

Medtronic

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

Medzer

Caresono Technology Co., Ltd.

Laborie Medical Technologies Corp.

Advin Health Care

CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Uforya Medical

Healcerion Co., Ltd.

Butterfly Network, Inc.

EchoNous, Inc.

