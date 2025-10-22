A Gastronomic Extravaganza: World-Renowned Chefs and Fine Wines Unite at Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2025

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, Hong Kong welcomes one of Asia’s most anticipated culinary events. From October 23 to 26, 2025, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will be transforming the Central Harbourfront into an epicurean festival of masterful dishes, innovative wine pairings and high-profile collaborations. Guests can look forward to the return of signature highlights, from the BEA Grand Wine Pavilion—showcasing rare wine vintages and emerging global discoveries—to the Tasting Room, where acclaimed chefs unveil exclusive limited-time creations. And you won’t want to miss Towngas Gourmet Avenue, which brings together 12 of the city’s most lauded restaurants.

Among the standout moments will be the chance to hear directly from leading voices in the industry, including celebrated chefs from both the Tasting Room and Towngas Gourmet Avenue.

Celebrated chefs showcase Cantonese fusion at the Tasting Room

For a once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience, the Tasting Room is a must. The venue's restaurant, themed “Taste the Extraordinary: Beyond Cantonese Flavour,” will bring together a star-studded lineup of chefs.





Renowned chefs join hands at the Tasting Room of the Wine & Dine Festival

(Left to right: Menex Cheung, Cheung Yat Fung, Jung Ji-sun, Jayson Tang, Andrew Wong)

London-based chef Andrew Wong, owner of A. Wong, the first Chinese restaurant outside of Asia to hold two Michelin stars, can’t wait to visit Hong Kong for the premier culinary event. “I’m honoured to be part of the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival,” he says. “I look forward to working alongside so many talented local chefs to present an unforgettable experience that brings modern Chinese flavours to life while paying homage to Cantonese traditions.”

Cheung Yat Fung, the acclaimed chef behind three-Michelin-starred Chao Shang Chao (Chaoyang), sees the festival as a platform for cultural exchange. “Hong Kong’s reputation as a gourmet capital where East meets West is perfectly embodied by the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, which brings top chefs from across the world together under one roof,” he shares. “I’m excited to showcase my signature Chaozhou cuisine at the Tasting Room and collaborate with esteemed peers to craft an innovative menu that blends tradition with creativity.”

Jayson Tang of Michelin-starred Man Ho Chinese Restaurant—JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong looks forward to showcasing the city’s culinary heritage. “As a local chef, I see the festival as a chance to share the elegance and versatility of Cantonese cuisine with a global audience.”

His fellow Hong Kong chef, Menex Cheung of China Tang, echoes this sentiment, adding that the festival taps into the city's creative spirit. “Hong Kong has always been a melting pot of culture and flavour. At the Wine & Dine Festival, I want guests to experience how that spirit of innovation and fusion defines our food scene—and why it continues to make our city so special.”

Adding a dynamic new voice is Jung Ji-sun, the rising Korean chef and “Queen of Dim Sum” from Netflix’s Culinary Class War, owner of Tian Mi Mi Restaurant in Korea. “The festival is unlike any other event in Asia,” she observes. “Joining hands with respected chefs to reinterpret Cantonese flavours is inspiring and humbling. As a Korean chef, I’m thrilled to put my own spin on these traditional dishes. Sharing them with guests at the Tasting Room will be a highlight for me, and I hope they enjoy them just as much.”

Skip the line to Hong Kong’s hottest tables at Towngas Gourmet Avenue

The action continues at Towngas Gourmet Avenue, where award-winning restaurants—usually booked out weeks in advance and recognized by the Michelin Guide and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide—will gather in one dynamic space, no reservation needed.





Michelin-starred chefs unveil signature dishes at Gourmet Avenue of the Wine and Dine Festival

(Left to right: Alvin Leung, Marc Mantovani, Adam Wong)

Alvin Leung, known as ‘The Demon Chef,’ is ready to turn heads with his molecular gastronomic creations, bringing his unique flair from his two-Michelin-starred Bo Innovation, which is participating in the festival for the first time. “I couldn’t be more excited about the Wine & Dine Festival,” he says. “This festival showcases the best of what Hong Kong has to offer, and it’s a real privilege to be part of such an amazing lineup. I can’t wait to present some of my signature dishes including ‘X-treme Xiao Long Bao’, H2egg and more for the first time here. I encourage everyone to come by and experience these dishes—they’re a fun blend of tradition and innovation that I believe will surprise and delight your taste buds!”

French culinary icon Anne-Sophie Pic—whose restaurants hold 10 Michelin stars, more than any other female chef—will have her one-Michelin-star restaurant, Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic, featured at this year’s Wine & Dine Festival for the first time. The restaurant will showcase signature dishes such as Chinese peas from Yunnan with caviar and flower crab seasoned with sobacha geranium. “For me, cooking is about emotion and memory,” says Pic. “Every dish is tied to personal stories—and the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is a wonderful chance to share them with Hong Kong. Joining this festival allows me to connect with a vibrant culinary community and showcase the unique flavours that inspire my work. I will continue my exploration of the Asian continent, which is so dear to me, reinterpreting and incorporating ingredients through the lens of French culinary traditions.” Head chef of Cristal Room by Anne Sophie-Pic, Marc Mantovani, will be present at the event to showcase some of the best offerings from the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Adam Wong, executive chef of Hong Kong’s three-Michelin-starred Forum, returns to once again shine a spotlight on one of his most celebrated dishes and a true Hong Kong classic. “I had such a rewarding experience at Wine & Dine Festival last year,” he reflects. “It’s inspiring to see even more world-renowned talent joining this time, and I’m delighted to share our signature Braised Forum Dried Abalone once again. In addition to the abalone, we’ll be offering a variety of dishes, including limited-edition Dried Longan, Red Dates, Lotus Seed and Lily Bulb Ice Cream, Braised Oxtail, and more. These dishes represent the iconic flavours of Cantonese heritage, and I hope everyone enjoys them at the festival.”

Let the Countdown to Wine & Dine Festival 2025 Begin

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2025 is almost here, promising an unforgettable epicurean celebration at the Central Harbourfront. From 23-26 October, immerse yourself in a world of flavour as you join renowned experts and taste exclusive premium wines alongside limited-time gourmet creations from world-class chefs. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the city’s most anticipated culinary event. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as the countdown begins!

Find out more here: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/wine-dine-festival.html

Members of the media can download the photos from the following links:

Photos: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2146&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jorge Lee Carol Lam jorge.lee@hktb.com carol.py.lam@hktb.com Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 206 Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 201



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f217588f-5e74-4454-b7bf-ade8abbac486

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78c48d0d-f3ea-4fa1-a22f-d6a855292254