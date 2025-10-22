O Company Launches O Mini Server: The World's First Private Wearable Solution for Cloud-Free Data Control

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O Company today announced the official launch of the O Mini Server , the world’s first mini private server in a wearable format that allows users to manage, store, access, and share data, anywhere in the world, securely and directly, right on their wrist, without the vulnerabilities of cloud storage.

The cloud has not delivered on the promise of privacy and security. As global corporations continuously seek to acquire and monetize customer data, security and privacy risks have exploded. Daily news reports of cyber breaches and data leaks amplify concerns about centralized cloud storage, underscoring the need for alternatives that keep data under the user’s direct control and off the grid.

“In a world where individuals have very little control over their personal data, our privacy and freedom are eroded. When one’s data is held on a faraway server by unaccountable corporate providers, the freedom to own our data, the freedom to keep our privacy, and the freedom to feel secure and protected simply does not exist. What is ours is no longer only ours, and what was once private is now exposed. This leaves us feeling violated, confused, and scared. That is why we created O Mini Server ,” said Guillaume Jaulerry , Founder and CEO of O Company.

O Mini Server is designed to address recurring security threats by giving users complete control over their data, replacing 3rd party cloud providers, safeguarding personal information and data privacy in a secure environment. O Mini Server backs up data and pulls everything off the cloud for total privacy and control. It connects only to owner-approved devices via secure Bluetooth or restricted Wi-Fi, without maintaining persistent open connections, making it virtually impenetrable to remote hacking.

O Mini Server is the world’s smallest private server put into a wearable device. Its technology is built for privacy and performance, enabling individuals and businesses to achieve digital freedom and protect their private lives by offering a cloud-free solution for securely accessing and sharing personal data, files, emails, contacts, text messages, calendars, photos, music, videos, and any type of files, anytime, anywhere.

“O Mini Server is ideal for those who want complete control over their data, out of the cloud and unreachable by anyone: where it’s stored, when it’s shared, and who has access,” said Jaulerry. “By wearing your data on your wrist, disconnected from insecure cloud networks, we prevent unnecessary access and regain control over our digital world.”

O Mini Server is one of its kind, unlike any other server or computer; it is sleek, fashionable, and sophisticated. It’s the most secure and elegant way to store your most private information - providing the peace of mind to be free again in a world where individual privacy is under assault.

The product offers three storage options: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Compared to other portable storage solutions, such as USB drives or external drives, the O Mini Server features include Quad-Core and Single-Core processors, 32 GB of RAM, and power comparable to that of a 16-inch computer. It is an operating system-agnostic device, and its titanium housing is waterproof, dustproof, tamperproof, and crack-resistant.

Pre-orders are available now, starting at $900. Early adopters receive bonus wristbands, a charger, a travel bag, a commemorative laser engraving, and other exclusive member benefits.



“I am passionate about independence and data security,” added Jaulerry. “I embarked on this journey several years ago to create a new paradigm in data security, providing people with a powerful alternative to the risks of the cloud. O Mini Server is only the beginning for our company, but it’s a major leap in data privacy for millions of people.”



About O Company

Based in Washington, D.C., O Company launched in 2016 with a singular mission: to enable true data privacy and digital freedom for all . Built from the ground up, we have teamed up with a set of world-class partners to create an incredibly powerful and secure computer that meets our exacting standards—and fits on a wristband. O Mini Server is the world’s first wearable private server. It emits no signals and offers a secure alternative to cloud-based solutions. Thanks to our partners, we're bringing O Mini Server to life, exclusively designed, manufactured, and assembled in the U.S .

As the examples below showcase, “Data privacy in a digital world simply does not exist. We must raise awareness of these risks so we can regain control of our data and privacy.”

Mass surveillance: https://fightchatcontrol.eu/





Chat Control: https://edri.org/our-work/chat-control-what-is-actually-going-on/





Email correspondent servers surveillance: https://proton.me/blog/eurostack-offer





AI having access to all our digital world: https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2025/07/no-thanks-google-lets-its-gemini-ai-access-your-apps-including-messages





Worldwide list of breaches resulting in loss of control of data in the cloud: https://informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/worlds-biggest-data-breaches-hacks/



1-National Public Data: 2.7 billion personnel records lost/stolen

2-Ticketmaster: 560 million customers’ information lost/stolen

3-CrowdStrike & Microsoft: 8.5 million affected by system crash, costing $10 billion

4-UnitedHealth: 190 million Americans’ personal and healthcare data lost/stolen

5-Yahoo: 3 billion users’ account data lost/stolen

https://www.csoonline.com/article/560623/inside-the-russian-hack-of-yahoo-how-they-did-it.html

6-Facebook: 533 million users’ data lost/stolen

https://www.upguard.com/breaches/facebook-user-data-leak

7-LinkedIn: 700 million users’ data lost/stolen

https://fortune.com/2021/06/30/linkedin-data-theft-700-million-users-personal-information-cybersecurity/

8-Google: 2.5 billion users’ data lost/stolen

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/google-sounds-alarm-after-2-5b-users-exposed-says-hacking-group-breached-accounts-successfully-what-to-do-asap-to-protect-yourself/ar-AA1Nt5P6



