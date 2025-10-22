All Star Digital and Dart Co Launch One Hitters: Exclusive Partnership Brings Premium Cannabis Accessories to Market

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Star Digital, a leading AI-powered search marketing agency, today announced the launch of OneHitters.co, a strategic partnership with premium cannabis accessory manufacturer Dart Co. The new platform represents a significant evolution in how quality cannabis accessories reach consumers, combining cutting-edge digital marketing expertise with industry-leading product excellence.



The partnership establishes All Star Digital as the exclusive digital retailer for Dart Co’s premium one hitter collection, marking a deliberate shift toward quality-focused retail in the cannabis accessories space.



“We’re thrilled to partner with Dart Co and bring their exceptional products to market through One Hitters,” said Bradley Keys, founder of All Star Digital. “This partnership represents everything we believe in – working exclusively with premium brands that set the standard in their category. The Dart Co doesn’t just make one hitters; they’ve perfected them. That commitment to quality mirrors our own approach to digital marketing, and we’re excited to apply our AI-driven search marketing expertise to amplify what is genuinely the best product on the market.”



The One Hitters platform leverages All Star Digital’s proprietary AI search marketing capabilities to connect discerning consumers with Dart Co’s meticulously crafted products. This technology-driven approach ensures that quality-conscious customers can easily discover and purchase premium accessories designed for durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.



“In an industry often crowded with mediocre products, we’re making a statement that excellence matters,” Keys continued. “We’re not interested in being everything to everyone. We’re focused on being the definitive source for the absolute best one hitters available, period. That’s the standard we’re setting with this partnership.”



The launch of OneHitters.co signals All Star Digital’s expansion into direct e-commerce while maintaining its core commitment to innovation in digital marketing. The partnership model, focusing on exclusive relationships with premium manufacturers, positions the company to replicate this success across other product categories.



Dart Co’s one hitters have earned recognition in the industry for superior materials, innovative design, and exceptional user experience. The partnership ensures these products receive the visibility and reach they deserve through sophisticated digital marketing strategies.



OneHitters.co is now live and accepting orders at https://onehitters.co/

About All Star Digital

All Star Digital is an human first AI search marketing agency specializing in cutting-edge digital strategies that drive measurable results. Founded by Bradley Keys, the agency combines artificial intelligence with deep marketing expertise to deliver superior outcomes for premium brands. With the launch of One Hitters, All Star Digital extends its capabilities into direct e-commerce partnerships.

About Dart Co

Dart Co is a leading manufacturer of premium cannabis accessories, renowned for exceptional craftsmanship and innovative product design. The company’s one hitters represent the gold standard in the category, trusted by discerning consumers who demand quality and performance.

