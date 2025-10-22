Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Research Report 2025: Key Prospects Lie in Advanced Drugs Like S-588410 (Phase III) and Telomelysin (Phase II)

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esophageal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a thorough analysis of the esophageal cancer pipeline, encompassing over 80 companies and more than 100 potential therapeutic drugs. These include both clinical and nonclinical stage products, evaluated by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecular type. The report also addresses inactive pipeline products.
Esophageal cancer is a severe condition, often diagnosed at advanced stages due to non-specific symptoms. Its high mortality rate makes the exploration of emerging therapies essential. This disease primarily manifests as squamous cell carcinoma or adenocarcinoma and presents with symptoms such as dysphagia, weight loss, chest pain, and gastrointestinal bleeding in advanced cases. Risk factors include GERD, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and a diet low in fruits and vegetables. Advanced diagnostic techniques include endoscopy, imaging studies, and biopsy.
Treatment options vary by stage and may involve endoscopic procedures, surgery such as esophagectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Emerging therapies like targeted treatments and immunotherapies are gaining traction as potential solutions for advanced stages.
The report details current research and development (R&D) efforts, where companies are focusing on innovative solutions for treating esophageal cancer. Highlighted are prominent products in various trial phases, such as the Phase III S-588410 peptide vaccine by OncoTherapy Science, Inc./Shionogi & Co., and others like Telomelysin by Oncolys BioPharma Inc. in Phase II, LVGN-6051 by Lyvgen Biopharma in Phase I, and AN-0025 by Adlai Nortye Biopharma also in Phase I.
Moreover, the report explores the competitive landscape, including approximately 80 companies focused on esophageal cancer treatments, describing late-stage products in Phase III to preclinical and discovery stage candidates. Pipeline drugs are assessed by route of administration and molecular type, offering insights into intravenous, subcutaneous, oral, and intramuscular administrations, alongside monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and peptides.
The report's comprehensive coverage includes collaborations, mergers, licensing, and therapeutic assessments, providing detailed profiles of emerging drugs, their mechanisms of action, clinical study results, regulatory approvals, and development activities.
Key players in the pipeline include OncoTherapy Science, Inc./Shionogi & Co., Oncolys BioPharma Inc, and others like Adlai Nortye Biopharma, Genmab, and Genentech, to name a few. These companies are pioneering advancements in esophageal cancer therapies, leveraging novel technologies to overcome existing treatment limitations.
In summary, the report is an indispensable resource, offering critical data and insights into the burgeoning field of esophageal cancer therapeutics, guiding stakeholders through current developments and future directions.
- OncoTherapy Science, Inc. /Shionogi & Co.,
- Oncolys BioPharma Inc
- Lyvgen Biopharma
- Adlai Nortye Biopharma
- NovaRock Biotherapeutics
- Genmab
- Genentech
- Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
- Taiho Pharmaceutical
- Mirati Therapeutics
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals
- Active Biotech/NeoTX Therapeutics
- Rakuten Medical
- HLB
- CDR-Life
- Schrodinger
- BioSyngen
- Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology
- GO Therapeutics
