Colibri Landscape & Design Launches Full-Service Backyard Transformation Model for Los Angeles Homeowners

Colibri Landscape & Design, a trusted name in outdoor living solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive backyard transformation model, designed to simplify and streamline the renovation process for Los Angeles homeowners. By integrating 3D design, construction, and finishing services into a single offering, the company aims to eliminate common project headaches and elevate the standard for luxury outdoor living. With more than 15 years of expertise and a reputation built on over 60 five-star Google reviews, the company specializes in turning neglected outdoor spaces into modern design, functional environments that enhance lifestyle and property value.





Colibri Landscape & Design - At Work

Based in Sherman Oaks and serving a 40-mile radius across Los Angeles, Colibri Landscape & Design has positioned itself as a premier provider of complete design-and-build landscaping services. Homeowners who work with Colibri benefit from a seamless, start-to-finish process that ensures every detail is professionally managed.

A Stress-Free Approach to Outdoor Transformation

Many homeowners hesitate to begin a landscaping project because of the stress, miscommunication, and budget overruns often associated with contractors. Colibri Landscape & Design addresses these concerns by offering an integrated service that covers every stage of development—from 3D landscape design and blueprints to construction and finishing touches. This design-to-completion model eliminates common frustrations and provides clients with peace of mind.

“Our projects are more than just construction jobs,” said Roee Hazut, founder of Colibri Landscape & Design. “Every backyard we design is treated like our own. We help families create lifetime memories by transforming their outdoor spaces into environments where they can gather, celebrate, and relax.”

Services That Add Value and Beauty

Colibri Landscape & Design offers a full range of services that reflect the company’s commitment to quality and creativity. These include:

Full Backyard Transformations – Comprehensive redesigns that reinvent outdoor spaces.





Custom Pools – Modern pool installations designed to complement any home.





Landscape 3D Design & Blueprints – Advanced planning that allows clients to visualize projects before construction begins.





Outdoor Kitchens and Entertainment Areas – Functional spaces for cooking, dining, and socializing.





Custom Paver Driveways and Walkways – Durable and stylish solutions that boost curb appeal.





Artificial Turf and Low-Maintenance Greenery – Sustainable alternatives that save water and reduce upkeep.





Outdoor Lighting – Designs that bring ambiance and security to outdoor living areas.





Each project is designed to increase both enjoyment and property value, ensuring that homeowners receive long-term benefits from their investment.

Serving Families Across Los Angeles

Colibri Landscape & Design has found particular success serving families and homeowners over 60 years old, including those whose children have left for college and are ready to reinvest in their homes. These clients often want to transform empty backyards into lively gathering spaces for family reunions, social events, or simple relaxation.

With its personalized approach, Colibri has built strong trust in the Los Angeles market. Clients frequently highlight the company’s professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to deliver projects on time and within budget.

Reputation Backed by Reviews

Colibri Landscape & Design’s reputation is reinforced by more than 60 five-star reviews on Google Maps. These testimonials reflect consistent satisfaction with the company’s craftsmanship, customer service, and long-lasting results. For many homeowners, the reviews serve as proof of the company’s reliability and dedication.

“We are proud of every project we complete, but what means the most is hearing from families who say their new backyard has changed the way they live at home,” added Hazut. “Our mission is not only to build beautiful spaces but also to bring people together.”

Building Trust Through Licensing and Experience

Trust is central to Colibri’s brand authority. As a fully licensed and insured company with more than 15 years of industry experience, Colibri provides homeowners with the assurance that their investment is protected. Every project follows local codes and professional standards, reflecting the company’s commitment to safety and quality.

Enhancing Los Angeles Homes One Yard at a Time

Whether it is a complete backyard redesign, a new pool installation, or a functional outdoor kitchen, Colibri Landscape & Design is reshaping the way Los Angeles residents think about their homes. The company’s unique combination of creativity, reliability, and client-centered service continues to position it as a leader in outdoor living design.





Colibri Landscape & Design

Location and Contact Information

Colibri Landscape & Design is headquartered in Sherman Oaks and proudly serves Los Angeles and surrounding communities within a 40-mile radius. Clients can learn more about services, view past projects, and read customer reviews by visiting the official website or Google Maps profile.

Colibri Landscape & Design – Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles

Website: www.colibrilandscapingdesign.com

Email: Colibrilandscapedesign@gmail.com

Phone: 818-730-7339

