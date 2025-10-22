BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - AKRO), CoreCard Corporation (NYSE - CCRD), PB Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq - PBBK), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE – AL)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - AKRO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Akero will be acquired by Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk”) for $54.00 per share in cash at closing and a non-transferable Contingent Value Right (“CVR”). Each CVR will entitle its holder to receive a cash payment of $6.00 per share upon full U.S. regulatory approval of efruxifermin (“EFX”) for treatment of compensated cirrhosis due to MASH by June 30, 2031. The investigation concerns whether the Akero Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE - CCRD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CoreCard will be acquired by Euronet (Nasdaq - EEFT) in a stock-for-stock merger transaction that values CoreCard at approximately $248 million, or $30 per share of CoreCard common stock. The investigation concerns whether the CoreCard Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE – AL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Air Lease will be acquired by a holding company whose shares are held by Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, and investment vehicles affiliated with Apollo managed funds and Brookfield. Air Lease stockholders will receive $65.00 in cash for each share of Class A common stock of Air Lease, representing a total valuation of approximately $7.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Air Lease Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

PB Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq - PBBK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, PB Bankshares will be acquired by Norwood Financial Corp (“Norwood Financial”) (Nasdaq - NWFL). 80% of PB Bankshares’ common shares will be converted into Norwood Financial common stock while the remaining 20% will be exchanged for cash. The Company’s shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.7850 shares of Norwood Financial common stock or $19.75 in cash for each common share of PB Bankshares they own. The investigation concerns whether the PB Bankshares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

