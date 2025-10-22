T-Cell Malignancies Pipeline Research Report 2025: Market Opportunities with Over 75 Companies and 80+ Drugs, Exploring Novel Treatments Like CAR-T Therapies and Targeted Therapies

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T-Cell Malignancies - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers in-depth analysis of over 75 companies and more than 80 pipeline drugs within the T-cell Malignancies landscape. This comprehensive guide covers drug profiles, detailing clinical and nonclinical stage products. It evaluates therapeutics by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, while also addressing inactive pipeline products.

T-cell malignancies, a group of aggressive hematologic cancers, arise from clonal expansion of T lymphocytes at various development stages. This group includes peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL), adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL), and natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (NKTCL). These malignancies display biological and clinical diversity, with complex genetic and epigenetic pathways involved. Despite advancements in chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation, outcomes remain suboptimal, sparking interest in novel therapies such as targeted drugs, monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and CAR T-cell therapies. The rarity and diversity of these cancers underscore the need for biomarker-driven strategies and collaborative research.

T-cell malignancies may present with diverse symptoms like swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, fever, fatigue, and night sweats. CTCL often leads to skin problems such as rashes, nodules, or plaques. Early diagnosis is crucial since symptoms can mimic other conditions.

The pathogenic process of T-cell malignancies involves clonal growth due to genetic and epigenetic changes, leading to disrupted T-cell development and immune evasion. Oncogenic mutations and chromosomal translocations play a significant role. Understanding these molecular mechanisms is pivotal for developing targeted therapies to enhance patient outcomes.

Treatment varies by subtype and stage, typically involving chemotherapy and potentially stem cell transplantation. Early-stage CTCL may be managed with skin-directed therapies, whereas advanced cases require systemic treatments. Relapsed cases could benefit from emerging therapies like CAR-T-cell therapy. Supportive care remains crucial to improving quality of life.

This report elucidates the current landscape and growth prospects for T-cell Malignancies drugs. It provides a detailed view of the pipeline, including a focus on emerging drugs. The segment on T-cell Malignancies emerging drugs offers a detailed analysis across various clinical stages, including trials, pharmacological actions, and industry collaborations.

The report segments T-cell Malignancies drugs by treatment approach, molecule type, and route of administration, providing insights into the therapeutic pipeline. Development activities, including collaborations and mergers, are thoroughly assessed.

This report also addresses unmet needs, impact of emerging drugs, and trends in therapy development. Key players like Soligenix, March Biosciences, and Ono Pharmaceutical are analyzed, alongside their key drug candidates, highlighting the depth of ongoing research and development in the fight against T-cell malignancies.

Detailed insights are provided on drugs like:

HyBryte: Soligenix - A photodynamic therapy using synthetic hypericin, currently in Phase III.

- A photodynamic therapy using synthetic hypericin, currently in Phase III. MB 105: March Biosciences Inc. - A first-in-class autologous CAR-T cell therapy, now in Phase II.

- A first-in-class autologous CAR-T cell therapy, now in Phase II. HH2853: Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd. - An inhibitor targeting EZH1/2, in Phase I/II development.

- An inhibitor targeting EZH1/2, in Phase I/II development. ONO-4685: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - An investigational bispecific antibody currently in Phase I.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

T-cell Malignancies: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

T-cell Malignancies - Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

HyBryte: Soligenix

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

MB 105: March Biosciences Inc.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

ONO-4685: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

T-cell Malignancies Key Products

T-cell Malignancies - Unmet Needs

T-cell Malignancies - Market Drivers and Barriers

T-cell Malignancies - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

T-cell Malignancies Analyst Views

T-cell Malignancies Key Companies

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Soligenix

March Biosciences Inc.

Prescient Therapeutics, Ltd.

Innate Pharma

Xenothera

Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics

SciTech Development, Inc.

Dren Bio

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44cfeg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.