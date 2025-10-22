NEXE Innovations Announces Additional Product SKUs and Reports Increased Customer Engagement in North America

WINDSOR, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. (“NEXE”, the “Company”, "we" or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, today announced the delivery of three new product SKUs totaling more than 80,000 compostable coffee pods to a leading North American office coffee services (OCS) distributor.

These additions expand NEXE’s BPI-certified compostable pod lineup, supporting customer demand for variety and reinforcing the Company’s growing role as a trusted supplier within the OCS and retail segments. The Company believes these additions may support increased customer engagement and product adoption. The distributor partner has indicated plans to transition additional brands to NEXE’s compostable format.

NEXE has received increasing order volumes from existing partners alongside a rise in inbound inquiries from coffee roasters and distributors seeking compostable alternatives to conventional plastic single-use pods. The Company’s proprietary technology and production capabilities are enabling more customers to integrate sustainable packaging solutions at scale.

“We are pleased with the continued progress in expanding our partnerships and product lineup across North America,” said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. “We believe that recent repeat orders and inbound requests indicate increasing market interest in our compostable technology and its potential to meet market needs.”

With consistent client retention, expanding partnerships, and a robust innovation pipeline, NEXE believes it is positioning itself as a competitive partner in the transition toward compostable solutions. The Company continues to advance its mission of replacing single-use plastics with plant-based, compostable alternatives designed for performance and convenience.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media@nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

