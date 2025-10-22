Masons of California Donate Nearly $300,000 to California Youth Baseball Programs Through Masons4Mitts

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Masons of California proudly announced that the 2025 Masons4Mitts campaign raised $298,979 this season, delivering 14,949 brand-new baseball mitts to youth ballplayers through its four Major League Baseball partners across the state. Since the program began in 2009, Masons4Mitts has raised more than $2.67 million, providing 133,766 mitts to children from underserved communities.

Partnering with the community funds of the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Angels, Masons4Mitts equips young players with high-quality leather mitts, free of charge. These gifts not only provide access to the game of baseball, but also support safe environments where children learn about health, nutrition, teamwork, and academic skills.

“Masons4Mitts represents the very best of who we are as Masons—neighbors coming together to give every child the chance to learn, grow, and belong,” said Doug Ismail, president of the California Masonic Foundation. “For more than 15 years, this program has united our members and partners across the state in support of youth development. Each mitt we donate is more than a piece of sports equipment—it’s an opportunity for a child to gain confidence, build character, and experience the power of community.”

2025 Regional Highlights

In Northern California, the Masons of California presented a record-setting check of $133,231 to the Junior Giants Foundation, providing 6,662 mitts for local youth. Since the program began in 2009, Northern California Masons have contributed more than $1.44 million to the effort, delivering 72,382 mitts. The 2025 check presentation took place at Oracle Park on Sept. 22 with Grand Master Arthur Salazar, Deputy Grand Master Garrett Chan, Grand Secretary Allan Casalou, Prince Hall Deputy Grand Master Aaron Washington, California Masonic Foundation President Doug Ismail, and Northern California Director of Philanthropy Candler Gibson. Adding to the celebration, Grand Master Salazar threw the ceremonial first pitch.

In Los Angeles, the fraternity raised $75,000 this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, enough to provide 3,750 mitts for local youth. Since 2015, the Los Angeles Masons4Mitts partnership has raised $601,004, supporting 30,050 mitts. The 2025 check presentation was held on September 16 with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Presenters included Grand Master Arthur Salazar, California Masonic Foundation President Doug Ismail, Foundation Board Member Chip Herwegh, Grand Marshal Sean Mantucca, and Greg Cherry of the California Masonic Foundation. The ceremony also recognized top Masonic fundraisers Freddie Davis and Gabriel Lopez, whose efforts helped drive the region’s success.

In San Diego, Masons4Mitts raised $38,865, providing 1,944 mitts this season. Since 2015, Masons in this region have donated more than $334,106, providing 16,324 mitts through the Padres Foundation. The 2025 check presentation took place on September 10 at Petco Park, with Grand Master Arthur Salazar and Prince Hall Grand Master Robert Eagle Spirit presenting on behalf of the fraternity. A highlight of the event was the participation of Carlos Rudametkin, Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Baja California, who joined as a special guest.

In Orange County, the fraternity contributed $51,883, providing 2,594 mitts for young ballplayers. Since 2018, the region has raised $291,695, resulting in 14,585 mitts delivered through its partnership with the Angels Baseball Foundation. The 2025 check presentation, held on September 24 at Angel Stadium, featured Grand Master Arthur Salazar; Charles Cross, Grand Treasurer; Doug Ismail, President of the California Masonic Foundation; Ralph Shelton, Foundation Board Member; and Arturo Sevilla Covarrubias, Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of Baja California. Local fundraising ambassadors were also honored, including James Segerstrom and Jamie Barr, both of whom played pivotal roles in rallying community support.

Masons4Mitts is just one example of the Masons of California’s enduring commitment to youth education and opportunity. The fraternity also supports Investment in Success Scholarships, which aid high school seniors overcoming challenges on their path to higher education; a statewide partnership with Raising a Reader, which brings vital literacy programs to underserved elementary schools; and the Johnny Ritchey Scholarship Program with the Padres Foundation, which helps first-generation, underserved students pursue their college dreams.



About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have approximately 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Masons4Mitts

Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been a signature public fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Working with community fund partners at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. Angels, and San Diego Padres, Masons4Mitts allows members of the fraternity to donate funds to purchase and deliver high-quality, leather baseball mitts to young ballplayers throughout the state—many of whom do not have access to such equipment otherwise. Through Masons4Mitts, young players are provided with a safe place to learn and play the game, develop collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits, and more. Masons4Mitts has raised more than $2.3 million for youth baseball programs since 2009 and is the largest single sponsor to many of its MLB partners’ community funds. Learn more at masons4mitts.org.

About the Giants Community Fund

The Giants Community Fund uses baseball and softball to promote health, education and character development to propel youth in underserved regions to be positive forces in their communities. The Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors and sustained by contributions from individuals, businesses and foundations through a number of special partnerships and fundraisers. Since its inception in 1991, the Fund has donated $40 million to community efforts and has served 400,000 youth. For additional information on the Giants Community Fund, visit giantscommunityfund.org and follow on social media - X | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) tackles the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness, and social justice for all Angelenos. Reimagined in 2013, LADF has since raised over $154 million, including a $50 million pledge in 2024 by its Chairman Mark Walter and Dodgers Ownership, marking the largest contribution ever from an MLB ownership group to the organization’s charitable partner. Under its new strategic plan, “Lasting Impact for Los Angeles,” LADF is amplifying best practices, scaling solutions, growing its capacity and refining its work with investments exceeding $60 million in its programs and grants to local organizations. To date, LADF has positively impacted over 10 million youth. LADF is the proud recipient of ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, Robert Wood Johnson Sports Award, Beyond Sport's Sport for Reduced Racial Inequalities Collective Impact Award, and the Aspen Institute Project Play Champion. To learn more, visit Dodgers.com/LADF and join the conversation on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About Padres Foundation

The Padres Foundation, established in 1995, is the primary source of funding for the club's outreach initiatives in the areas of children's health and wellness, education, youth baseball/softball, military and first responders. The Foundation raises funds through a number of programs throughout the year in which fans can participate, including the 50/50 Raffle, Shirts Off Their Backs, Padres Foundation Garage Sale, Online Auctions and many others. For more information on the Padres Foundation, including how you can get involved, visit www.padres.com/community.

About Angels Baseball Foundation

The Angels Baseball Foundation was established in 2004 under Arte and Carole Moreno. Together with the Los Angeles Angels, the two organizations have contributed more than $24 million in value toward local causes. Each year, the Angels Baseball Foundation rewards community organizations with grants to benefit their individual needs and to support programs that impact our youth. The Foundation focuses on improving education, healthcare, arts and sciences, as well as community-related youth programs and military engagement throughout the region. For more information about the Angels Baseball Foundation visit Angels.com/community.

