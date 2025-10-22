CertiK and WEMIX Strengthen Partnership to Advance Web3 Security, Compliance, and Stablecoin Innovation in Korea

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the world’s largest Web3 security services company, and WEMIX, a global Web3 gaming platform and Layer1 ecosystem, have reinforced their strategic partnership to advance Web3 security, compliance, and stablecoin innovation in Korea.

During Korean Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025, CertiK Co-Founder and CEO, Professor Ronghui Gu, and Shane Kim, CEO of WEMIX and Vice President of Wemade, held a fireside chat on the future of blockchain security, AI-driven threats, and stablecoin development. Their discussion highlighted how CertiK’s verification technology and WEMIX’s large-scale infrastructure are together shaping a more secure and transparent Web3 environment.

As blockchain ecosystems evolve, security demands grow. Kim noted that, while Layer 1 blockchains remain secure at their cores, expanding infrastructure, services, and dApps introduce new vulnerabilities within these ecosystems. Professor Gu shared how CertiK’s partnership with WEMIX began in 2023 to address these emerging challenges.

Over the past two years, CertiK has completed more than 120 security audits for WEMIX and developed advanced monitoring frameworks to enhance operational visibility and system integrity. This collaboration underscores CertiK’s capability to scale its technology stack to secure multi-layered, real-world Web3 ecosystems.

Operating under one of the world’s most rigorous regulatory environments, WEMIX has leveraged CertiK’s formal verification technology and compliance expertise to maintain enterprise-grade internal controls.

“Balancing innovation speed with strict compliance was extremely challenging,” said Kim. “With CertiK’s support, we were able to meet global audit standards while maintaining the agility needed for Web3 growth.”

CertiK’s “Elevate Your Web3 Journey” mission continues to guide enterprises transitioning from Web2 to Web3 through robust compliance and security frameworks tailored to Korea’s regulatory landscape.

Professor Gu warned of the rapid escalation of AI-generated scams, revealing that “over half of new tokens on major chains are created by bots with malicious intent.” CertiK’s new AI-based behavioral analytics now track suspicious transaction clusters and detect exploit patterns in real-time.

WEMIX, facing similar challenges in gaming, has banned over 100,000 bot accounts in a single day. The companies are collaborating on AI-driven defenses that protect token economies and preserve user trust across decentralized ecosystems.

The two leaders also discussed Wemade’s KRW-backed stablecoin project, STABLE ONE, designed for interoperability and enterprise-grade performance within Korea’s financial IT ecosystem.

Leveraging its experience with Tether, Paxos, Ripple, and PayPal USD, CertiK ensures that WEMIX’s stablecoin framework meets international compliance and technical standards. “By mathematically verifying stablecoin smart contracts, we can prove compliance before deployment,” said Professor Gu. “This is the level of assurance needed for stablecoin systems to scale globally.”

Both companies reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Korea’s Web3 infrastructure through security, transparency, and trust.

About CertiK

CertiK is the largest Web3 security services provider, utilizing industry-leading formal verification technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in December 2017 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a leading blockchain ecosystem for gaming and digital economies, powered by its highly scalable, EVM-compatible Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. With a wide range of integrated services, including NFTs, DeFi, stablecoin payments, and tokenized in-game assets. WEMIX enables seamless integration between gameplay and real-world value. Designed to be transparent, sustainable, and developer-friendly, WEMIX serves as the foundation for the global Web3 gaming ecosystem.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



