InformData Launches Risk Clarity, a Configurable Risk Score to Benchmark and Trend Workplace Risk Levels and Inform Mitigation Strategies

KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InformData , a trusted leader in delivering verifiable people data for businesses, announced the introduction of its Risk Clarity risk scores within its Connect platform. The new capability enhances the company’s Monitoring solutions by introducing a configurable framework for assessing workplace risk based on charge recency and severity, delivering greater consistency and transparency in how risk is measured.

Customers using InformData’s industry-leading Driver and Criminal Monitoring solutions directly and through their CRA partners will now be able to benchmark workforce risk using a single, data-driven score. This approach moves beyond isolated risk monitoring results and enables organizations to quickly assess overall exposure, compare across risk categories, and implement more effective safety and compliance strategies.

“Organizations need more than data, they need clarity," said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of InformData. "With Risk Clarity, we’re introducing a common framework for interpreting monitoring results, helping businesses move from reactive checks to proactive oversight. This shift sets the stage for clearer industry benchmarks, supporting safer workplaces and reducing liability across high-stakes industries such as healthcare, logistics, and commercial insurance. With Risk Scoring, our goal is to empower CRAs and companies with the tools and insights needed to deliver even greater value to their clients and teams.”

Key Benefits of InformData Risk Clarity include:

Consistent insights : Clear insight into potential risk, surfacing charges earlier.

: Clear insight into potential risk, surfacing charges earlier. Greater transparency : Helps organizations move beyond static monitoring results to actionable intelligence.

: Helps organizations move beyond static monitoring results to actionable intelligence. Comparability : Enables benchmarking across different risk categories: driver, criminal, or both.

: Enables benchmarking across different risk categories: driver, criminal, or both. Proactive decision-making : Delivers clear, actionable views of pre-adjudicated data for early intervention, with risk scores added after adjudication to drive confident compliance and safety strategies.

: Delivers clear, actionable views of pre-adjudicated data for early intervention, with risk scores added after adjudication to drive confident compliance and safety strategies. Client configuration: Provides a macro framework for risk management across industries, while allowing customization to meet specific compliance needs.



This launch strengthens InformData’s position as a leader in the risk monitoring space, building trust and transparency by making monitoring not just a process, but a product that empowers action and proactive risk management. By converting raw data into consistent insights, InformData is delivering on its mission to turn data into trust, enabling organizations and the CRAs that support them make faster, smarter, and more responsible decisions. Learn more or request a demo here .

About InformData

InformData is a trusted provider of verifiable people data, providing businesses and the CRAs that support them seamless access to the insights they need to build secure, trust-filled environments. By leveraging deep data connections, InformData delivers comprehensive identity, credential, behavioral , and affiliation data across both domestic and global markets . With accurate, actionable intelligence, businesses, and the CRAs that support them, can make confident decisions, strengthen compliance, and foster meaningful relationships throughout their ecosystems.

