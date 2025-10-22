Fangzhou Unveils “AI + Weight Management” Innovation at China’s Inaugural National-Level Weight Management Symposium in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthy China: AI + Weight Management" Innovation Symposium was held at the National People's Congress Conference Center. The event was guided by the China Food and Drug Institutions Quality and Safety Promotion Association (“FDSA”), and co-hosted by Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions.

Mao Zhenbin, President of FDSA, delivered opening remarks, and the event gathered a host of leading academics, clinicians, and industry representatives, including Professor Chen Runsheng, scientist and doctoral supervisor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Institute of Biophysics; Professor Ren Fazheng, professor and doctoral supervisor at the China Agricultural University, College of Food Science and Nutritional Engineering; Professor Yu Xiaodong, former Deputy Director of the China Academy of Macroeconomic Research, Economic Research Institute, Chairman of the China Health Industry Alliance, and Director of the National Public Nutrition Improvement Project Steering Committee, and Qian Lei, Chief R&D Officer (General Biomedicine) at Innovent Biologics.

The symposium aligned closely with China’s national health priorities, and attendees engaged in in-depth discussions to explore how AI can drive the next phase of China’s public health strategy. As China’s leading AI-driven chronic disease management platform, Fangzhou presented its integrated “AI + Weight Management” solution, and the Company’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Dr. Xie Fangmin delivered a keynote speech, outlining how AI technologies can improve precision, safety, and long-term efficacy in weight loss.

Since 2024, China has designated weight management as a national health priority, integrating it into the Healthy China 2030 strategy through a series of government-led initiatives. Dr. Xie remarked, “Our mission is to actively support this critical national health objective by leveraging AI to deliver professional, science-based personal weight management solutions to the public — addressing the root cause of many chronic disease risks.”

Leveraging its proprietary “XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”), Fangzhou’s system integrates AI-enabled tools such as its AI Doctor Assistant, AI Health Manager, and AI Medication Finder to deliver a closed-loop weight management solution. Users can upload their BMI data or health reports to receive tailored recommendations, while patients requiring medication can access 24/7 AI-assisted guidance and follow-up support from licensed medical professionals.

The symposium was held as China ramps up its “Healthy Weight Management” initiative, a key pillar of the Healthy China 2030 strategy. Experts at the event noted that AI technologies are transforming the global weight-loss industry, with China's market alone projected to surpass RMB 50 billion by 2030.

Earlier this year, Fangzhou announced strategic partnerships with Novo Nordisk and Innovent Biologics to build AI-powered weight management solutions, representing a significant advance in digital healthcare collaboration. At the symposium, Fangzhou was named as a founding core enterprise of the national “Healthy China: AI + Weight Management Pioneer” initiative, a collaborative effort focused on setting industry standards, fostering innovation, and educating the public on evidence-based weight management.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou plans to expand its "AI + Weight Management" ecosystem through broader applications, data-driven innovation, and cross-industry collaboration. By building a smart, standardized, and collaborative framework, the Company aims to transform China’s weight management landscape and contribute to long-term national health priorities.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

