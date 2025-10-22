UFC® and Smith+Nephew announce multi-year extension of partnership

Smith+Nephew to continue as UFC’s Preferred Sports Medicine Technology Partner

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, and UFC the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, have announced a multi-year extension of their landmark worldwide marketing partnership forged in 2024.

Under the renewal, Smith+Nephew will continue as UFC’s Preferred Sports Medicine Technology Partner, a designation it received as UFC’s inaugural partner in that category, to activate its brand around some of UFC’s biggest events.





“The continued growth of this partnership is a positive development for combat sports,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, U.S. Global Partnerships, TKO. “Our initial collaboration has led to meaningful conversations with the combat sports community about advancements in health and safety using Smith+Nephew technology. We’re confident that together we’ll continue to play a part in making this sport safer for athletes and fans.”

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with UFC as their Preferred Sports Medicine Technology Partner focused on injury prevention, repair and recovery,” said Scott Schaffner, President of Global Sports Medicine for Smith+Nephew. “The global reach of UFC continues to provide us with an unmatched platform to highlight our advanced portfolio of Sports Medicine technology solutions designed to help treat anyone who suffers from an activity-related injury and get back to doing what they love.”

A true highlight of the initial agreement was a first-of-its-kind medical education course hosted by Smith+Nephew and UFC for treatment of injuries in combat sport athletes. Chaired by Dr. Michael Banffy from the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, the Smith+Nephew UFC Combat Sports Medicine Course featured a roster of world-renowned medical experts gathered to discuss current trends and techniques for treating combat sports injuries.

In addition to leading physician faculty, special guest presenters included UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell, and former UFC Featherweight Champion and current UFC BMF Champion Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway.

Sports Medicine surgeons who missed the first iteration of the course will have another opportunity next year, as the second Smith+Nephew UFC Combat Sports Medicine Course will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 18-20, 2026. Surgeons interested in attending should contact their Smith+Nephew representative.

Another key element of the partnership is that UFC offers Smith+Nephew the flexibility to integrate UFC athletes throughout its marketing efforts, providing opportunities for select UFC personalities to represent the brand. In 2024, UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall served as Smith+Nephew brand ambassador, while in 2025, fan favorite Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier filled that important role. Both have had injuries treated using Smith+Nephew technology - aiding their recovery and return to active competition.

Smith+Nephew offers world-class Sports Medicine solutions including advanced technologies, instruments and implants that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery including the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the shoulder, knee, hip and small joints. Recent advancements in its biological healing portfolio include the REGENETEN◊ Bioinductive Implant for rotator-cuff repair and the CARTIHEAL◊ AGILI-C◊ Cartilage Repair Implant. Both technologies are transforming the way healthcare professionals treat soft tissue repair and actively improving patient outcomes versus the current standard of care.1-2

- ends –

Media Enquiries

Dave Snyder +1 (978) 749-1440

Smith+Nephew david.snyder@smith-nephew.com

References

Altschuler N, Zaslav KR, Di Matteo B, et al. Aragonite-Based Scaffold Versus Microfracture and Debridement for the Treatment of Knee Chondral and Osteochondral Lesions: Results of a Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial. Am J Sports Med. 2023;51(4):957-967. doi:10.1177/03635465231151252 Ruiz Ibán MA, Navlet MG, Marco SM, et al. Augmentation of a transosseous equivalent repair in posterosuperior non-acute rotator cuff tears with a bioinductive collagen implant decreases the re-tear rate at one year. A randomised controlled trial. Arthroscopy. Published online 12/27/2023.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.





About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 318 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and disposals, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC’s website at www. sec.gov, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

◊ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered in US Patent and Trademark Office.