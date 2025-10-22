Personal Information Exposed in Watsonville Community Hospital Data Breach: Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsonville Community Hospital (“WCH”), legal name Pajaro Valley Health Care District Hospital Corporation, a community healthcare provider in California,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) of individuals, including any of the following:

financial account information

clinical or treatment information

medical procedure information

medical provider name

prescription information

health insurance information

medical record number

name, address, date of birth

full or partial Social Security number

tax ID number

driver’s license/government ID number

passport number

payment card information

access credentials

birth certification





Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against WCH related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from WCH, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

1 https://databreaches.net/2025/10/10/watsonville-community-hospital-had-a-data-breach-or-two-it-would-be-helpful-to-know-which/

