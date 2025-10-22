Personal Information Exposed in Watsonville Community Hospital Data Breach: Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsonville Community Hospital (“WCH”), legal name Pajaro Valley Health Care District Hospital Corporation, a community healthcare provider in California,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) of individuals, including any of the following:
- financial account information
- clinical or treatment information
- medical procedure information
- medical provider name
- prescription information
- health insurance information
- medical record number
- name, address, date of birth
- full or partial Social Security number
- tax ID number
- driver’s license/government ID number
- passport number
- payment card information
- access credentials
- birth certification
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against WCH related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from WCH, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois.
For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.
1 https://databreaches.net/2025/10/10/watsonville-community-hospital-had-a-data-breach-or-two-it-would-be-helpful-to-know-which/
