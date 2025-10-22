Announcement from Orkuveita Reykjavíkur

Norðurál is one of the largest customers of ON Power, a subsidiary of Orkuveitu Reykjavíkur. It is clear that due to a malfunction at Norðurál’s plant in Grundartangi yesterday, the smelter’s production will be partially halted, which will affect ON Power’s operations. There has been good communication with Norðurál since the malfunction occurred, but the extent of the impact has not yet been determined.
