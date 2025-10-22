Charles Darwin University, Australia, opens applications for degree courses designed for young professionals in the UK

London, England, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed specifically for UK-based professionals who want to advance their careers, Charles Darwin University Australia’s approach sets it apart from traditional UK universities, offering students the ability to start anytime, study online at their own pace, while balancing work, family, and personal commitments.





Students will study online but will have the opportunity to have their learning bolstered by Masterclasses, held at its campus, scheduled to open in spring 2026.

UK residents can now apply for a Master of Business Administration, with two streams tailored for educators or executives, or a Master of Cyber Security.

The UK launch of courses is part of the University’s wider transnational project to take Australian degree education to the world.

Charles Darwin University, Australia Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Scott Bowman, said the transnational strategy was a bold initiative built on the successes of the University’s online education.

“When you have a quality product, such as our degree education, and can deliver it in a unique way, then there are no boundaries to what is possible or where,” Professor Bowman said.

"Education is about getting equipped with the tools for success and learning to use them. At Charles Darwin University, we're committed to ensuring anyone can access those tools when they need them, not just when they can afford them.”

Professor Bowman said the opening of applications was a significant milestone for the University and was the result of dedication and collaboration from staff who were determined to show what a university based in the Northern Territory could do.

“We have been pioneers in online delivery of courses for more than 20 years,” Professor Bowman said.

“Now half of our students, from every corner of Australia, do their degree courses online.”

Professor Bowman said more courses for the UK were on the horizon for 2026, and there was the possibility that students would be able to travel and study in Australia as part of the educational experience.

“In 2026, we will also be rolling out a series of masterclasses with world-renowned educators and trainers, where students can come together to learn and network with their peers,” Professor Bowman said.

“The masterclasses are important to us because they enhance the online learning experience.”

With programmes starting from £12,000, Charles Darwin University Australia will offer affordable, career-focused postgraduate study tailored for today’s busy UK professionals.

More information about courses can be found at: https://www.charlesdarwinuniversity.co.uk/.

