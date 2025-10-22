AI-powered Co-parenting App BestInterest Launches Solo Mode with Calling — the First AI-Powered Co-Parenting App Offering Safe Digital Separation for High-Conflict Parents

San Francisco, CA , Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BestInterest, the pioneering AI-powered co-parenting app for safer communication, has unveiled its latest breakthrough feature, Solo Mode with Calling. This innovative addition empowers parents to maintain safe communication in high-conflict or domestic violence-affected situations, without court orders, shared accounts, or direct contact with their ex-partners.





AI-powered Co-parenting App BestInterest Launches Solo Mode

Solo Mode revolutionizes co-parent communication by routing every call and message through a dedicated BestInterest phone number. The system works like a real phone line for your coparent to use—with caller ID, voicemail, and emergency access—while automatically protecting personal numbers, emails, and texts. Parents can choose to communicate solely through the app’s AI-moderated system, which filters hostility, flags manipulation, and keeps every exchange documented and ready for court use.



“Every day, users tell us how BestInterest has changed their lives,” said Sol Kennedy, Founder and CEO of BestInterest. "Solo Mode with Calling is a game-changer for co-parents navigating high-conflict situations. Our technology ensures that parents can focus on what truly matters—the well-being of their children—without the daily stress of toxic communication."

Unlike traditional communication tools or parenting apps, BestInterest provides complete digital separation and AI-protected messaging—the only solution of its kind designed to protect users from emotional abuse, harassment, coercive control, and domestic violence–related digital harassment, stalking, or intimidation. Survivors of domestic violence, post-separation abuse, and other high-conflict dynamics now have a safe, court-credible, and private way to manage shared parenting.

With the addition of Solo Mode with Calling, BestInterest extends its leadership in AI co-parenting technology. The app’s innovative features include:



• Message Shield, which neutralizes toxic or inflammatory language before it reaches the recipient.

• Tone Guardian, a real-time AI communication coach offering calm, constructive response suggestions.

• Co-Parenting Journal, for timestamped, geotagged documentation of parenting events—exportable for legal or custody use.

• Customizable notifications and professional access tools, allowing therapists, lawyers, or mediators to monitor communications when necessary.

By combining emotional intelligence with artificial intelligence, BestInterest empowers parents to set healthy boundaries, reduce conflict, and protect their mental health—even if their coparent refuses to use the app.

As awareness grows around post-separation abuse, narcissistic relationships, and coercive control, the need for AI-driven co-parenting communication tools continues to rise. BestInterest remains at the forefront of this movement, supporting families worldwide in creating calm, child-centered communication. The BestInterest co-parenting app is available on iOS and Android and is trusted by parents, therapists, and family-law professionals seeking AI tools for conflict-free communication.



BestInterest is also being recognized by professionals in domestic violence prevention and family law as a vital digital safety tool for separating parents.



“Our mission is to bring peace, privacy, and protection back to parenting,” added Kennedy. “Solo Mode with Calling represents the future of AI-supported, healthy co-parenting communication.”

About BestInterest



BestInterest is the first AI-powered co-parenting app designed to make communication safer, calmer, and court-ready for families navigating separation or conflict. Using advanced AI moderation, tone coaching, and secure calling, BestInterest filters hostility, flags manipulation, and helps parents focus on what matters most—the well-being of their children. Created in collaboration with psychologists, family-law professionals, and survivors of post-separation abuse, BestInterest provides trauma-informed tools for digital separation, boundary setting, and peaceful co-parenting. Available on iOS and Android, BestInterest is trusted by parents, therapists, and legal professionals worldwide seeking AI-driven solutions for healthy communication.

Press inquiries

BestInterest

https://bestinterest.app

Sol Kennedy

press@bestinterest.app

415-903-0020‬

2261 Market Street Ste 10018

San Francisco, CA 94114

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/gvxgSxY_cKg