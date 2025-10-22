American Botanical Council Launches Tongkat Ali Video on HerbTV

Austin, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nonprofit American Botanical Council (ABC) announces the premiere of the third video in its Adopt-an-Herb (AaH) Video Program: “Tongkat Ali: Maintaining Healthy Testosterone in Men and Women.” This educational video is now available on ABC’s HerbTV YouTube channel.

Tongkat ali (Eurycoma longifolia) root is harvested from slender trees or bushes native to rainforests in Malaysia, Indonesia, and other parts of Southeast Asia. The primary clinically tested tongkat ali dietary ingredient sold in the United States and around the world is a water-soluble extract of the root.

ABC’s new tongkat ali video was produced through an educational grant from ABC Sponsor Member Biotropics Malaysia Berhad, a natural health products company based in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Featuring broadcast-quality videography and graphics, the video includes commentary from experts in academia, medicine, and the botanical sciences. It explores the history, cultivation, traditional and modern uses, research, processing, and consumer tips related to this clinically researched dietary ingredient.

Tongkat ali is known to support healthy testosterone levels in both men and women, with various documented effects on fertility, immune function, energy, strength, stamina, and healthy aging, as well as stress and anxiety reduction. According to the company, the botanical’s activities have been evaluated in 26 clinical trials, and nine toxicology studies (including both laboratory and animal tests) have established safe dosage ranges for various uses.

“The American Botanical Council is pleased to share this third educational video in ABC’s Adopt-an-Herb Video Program on HerbTV,” said ABC Founder and Executive Director Mark Blumenthal. “While tongkat ali isn’t widely known in the United States and other countries, this video can help educate many people by providing an engaging, well-researched, and informative introduction to this traditional botanical.”

“ABC is deeply grateful to have the much-appreciated support of Biotropics Malaysia to continue ABC's nonprofit research and educational mission to inform the public through video, using science-based and traditional information to promote greater awareness of the responsible use of herbal medicines,” he added.

“Biotropics Malaysia is honored to support the American Botanical Council’s Adopt-an-Herb video on tongkat ali,” said Haliza Ramli, CEO of Biotropics Malaysia. “For over a decade, we’ve advanced the science and safety of tongkat ali, helping to establish its credibility in the United States and globally. We also work closely with Malaysia’s Indigenous Orang Asli communities to support ethical harvesting practices and empower local livelihoods — a key pillar of our responsible sourcing approach to preserving the biodiversity in one of the oldest rainforests in the world.

“Our active participation in ABC’s sustainability education programs and Botanical Adulterants Prevention Program further reflects our commitment to evidence-based herbal medicine built on quality, transparency, and integrity,” Ramli added. “As a company, we aspire to bring Malaysia’s traditional herbs to the global stage, and this initiative is an important step in raising awareness of tongkat ali’s value among consumers, health professionals, researchers, and the industry.”

The tongkat ali video is part of the Adopt-an-Herb Video Program, an extension of ABC’s longstanding Adopt-an-Herb Program. Through this program, adopting companies help ensure that the most current scientific and clinical information on their adopted herb is available in ABC’s extensive, information-rich HerbMedPro database.

The ABC Adopt-an-Herb Program adoptions provide researchers, educators, media, health practitioners, government agencies, consumers, and members of industry with easy access to research abstracts from the US National Library of Medicine’s PubMed Database, covering the latest scientific and clinical publications on the many aspects, properties, and health benefits of the adopted herbs. Biotropics Malaysia is one of 81 companies that have participated in the Adopt-an-Herb Program. To date, there have been 105 adoptions through the program.

