United Country Real Estate Celebrates Historic Productivity in Centennial Year

Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate – a national leader in lifestyle, land and rural properties – recently achieved some critical new milestones during its landmark 100th year in business.

The franchise has posted year-over-year increases in transaction volume for the first time in several years, while also recording the highest productivity per person in company history. The two accomplishments are the result of both internal and external factors.

Undoubtedly, there’s some direct correlation between individual productivity and the number of transactions closed, but that’s just one part of the picture. United Country points to its efforts to constantly innovate and elevate its technologies , programs and offerings for hundreds of affiliate offices across the United States and in select international markets.

Then there’s the broader effect of industry trends in real estate. The challenging and even erratic markets in recent years that have affected the industry as a whole have typically not affected United Country to the same extent. In part, it’s the company’s niche focus on selling lifestyle and rural real estate , including a significant amount of land, that has helped it flourish.

“Our affiliates are winning more listings and closing more deals than ever before,” said United Country Real Estate Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy. “A lot of this is tied to our proprietary technology, individualized training and unique marketing tools that empower our agents to thrive, even in uncertain conditions.”

Since its founding in 1925 , United Country has weathered those “uncertain conditions,” including the Great Depression, multiple recessions, world wars and volatile markets. Over the past year, interest rates have continued to decrease after hitting a peak in late 2023. The result has been a drop in 30-year fixed mortgage rates from 7.79% in October 2023 to 6.3% in early October 2025, according to published reports. That positive trend has Duffy cautious but optimistic.

“Positive and negative trends alike can and do change, but United Country is always ready and willing to adapt,” he said. “We’re now seeing a real estate market that is stabilizing. At some point, there will be another shift and we’ll adjust to meet evolving market demands. We’ve built a legacy of resilience and excellence over our 100 years. This long-standing history is a testament to our forward-thinking vision and our affiliates’ unmatched productivity.”

Ultimately, United Country doesn’t succeed without its greatest asset — its people.

“United Country brokers, agents, auctioneers and all our home office team members work together daily to deliver for our clients and our results show it,” Duffy said. “The input from everyone within our company is invaluable. Through open, candid communications and collaboration, we are harnessing the collective wisdom of our team and driving continuous improvement.”

