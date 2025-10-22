The world looks to the fourth plenary session of 20th CPC Central Committee for more good news: Global Times editorial

Beijing, China, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing from October 20 to 23. According to the agenda, the upcoming session will hear a work report from the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and review the proposals for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) for national economic and social development.

This meeting serves as both a systematic review of the past five-year cycle and a comprehensive, forward-looking, and strategic design for the coming "critical five years." This means China, on its journey toward building a great country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts, will enter a critical period of making decisive progress toward basically achieving socialist modernization - guided by clearer top-level planning and more robust institutional support.

The scientific formulation and policy deployment of 15th Five-Year Plan represent a new mobilization and overall arrangement for advancing Chinese modernization. Focusing on building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and realizing the Second Centenary Goal, China upholds the Party's overall leadership, puts the people first, pursues high-quality development, comprehensively deepens reform, promotes the sound interaction between an efficient market and a capable government, and coordinates development with security. These six "commitments" both summarize China's developmental experience and chart the strategic direction for the future. With a strong problem-oriented and systematic approach, they consider both internal and international imperatives, placing greater emphasis on autonomy, security, and sustainability in development.

The formulation and implementation of the five-year plans epitomize China's governance capacity. Looking back on the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, China faced the accelerated evolution of profound global changes unseen in a century and the severe challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 17 major strategic tasks, 102 key projects, and more than 5,000 specific programs were fully implemented. Economic growth advanced in tandem with green transformation, innovation factors continued to converge, and the well-being of the people continued to improve. During this period, China's industrial structure continued to optimize and upgrade, with emerging sectors such as high-end manufacturing, the digital economy, and green and low-carbon industries thriving. The innovation-driven development strategy was implemented in depth, accelerating the convergence of innovation factors such as talent, technology, and capital, and injecting strong momentum into the cultivation of new quality productive forces.

At the same time, consensus on the top-level design for the 15th Five-Year Plan has been built through extensive consultation and democratic deliberation. From open consultation to scientific coordination, the formulation process has pooled public wisdom and aligned resource allocation, transforming institutional advantages into effective governance through coherent national strategies and policy synergy.

Currently, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. The global economic recovery faces significant challenges, while global issues such as climate change, public health crises, and energy and food crises are becoming increasingly urgent. However, they are difficult to address effectively due to a lack of international consensus and weak cooperative mechanisms.

This is an era characterized by both "paradigm failure" and "order reconstruction."

In a climate of anxiety and confusion, the international community naturally turns its attention to countries with stability, continuity, and predictability, hoping to find wisdom and solutions to address common challenges. As a major power with over 1.4 billion people and the largest contributor to global economic growth for ten consecutive years, China is bound to attract global attention with the convening of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, where it will make arrangements and plan for future development. This has unique and significant global implications.

With unwavering strategic resolve, a comprehensive strategic vision, and resolute ambition, China continues to promote the deeper development of Chinese modernization, guiding economic and social development through five-year plans. It conveys a strong message of confidence to the world: a China that is primarily focused on managing its own affairs well will contribute greater stability and positive energy to the world with a more mature, stable, and efficient political and economic system.

The convening of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee signifies that China is taking more determined steps and has a clearer direction on its new journey toward comprehensively building a modern socialist country. A China that is more efficient in governance, more harmonious and stable in society, and more vibrant in its economy will undoubtedly stand confidently and openly in the East. It will also be able to collaborate with countries around the globe, using greater wisdom and strength to promote the establishment of an open world economy, uphold international fairness and justice, promote shared values for all humanity, and jointly address global challenges, working hand in hand to create a better future for all.

