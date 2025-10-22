Cliquall Expands Accessibility with Multi-Language Service and Support

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cliquall has announced the launch of its multi-language website and customer support system, aiming to make investing more accessible and inclusive for traders worldwide. The platform now supports Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and English. This update allows users from East Asia and across the globe to explore the platform, access educational tools, and communicate with support teams in their preferred language. It marks another important milestone in Cliquall’s goal of creating an environment rooted in clarity, connection, and global understanding.

Commenting on this update, Simon E., spokesperson for Cliquall, said, “Our focus has always been on removing barriers that keep people away from the markets. With the addition of multiple Asian languages, we are helping clients from different regions feel truly at home when they trade and learn with us. Every trader, no matter how experienced, deserves to learn and trade without second-guessing what the platform says. So, this update brings the platform closer to the people who use it every day. It is a small change that will have a lasting impact on how our users connect with the global markets.”

A Step Forward in Global Connection

At its core, Cliquall remains committed to what nurtured its reputation: reliability, precision, and a sense of calm in fast-moving markets. Every trade runs under a high-security framework using institutional-grade encryption. The system monitors activity continuously, ensuring that both data and capital stay fully protected. Support teams remain available 24/7, with specialists ready to assist clients with each query.

Traders can access more than 160 CFDs covering forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals. Each product is built into a system that prioritizes clarity over complexity. The multilingual update reshapes how new traders learn, how seasoned investors execute, and how the entire experience feels when switching between languages or regions.

Simon E. explained further, “Cliquall’s strength has always been its structure. Our products include CFDs, high-yield savings accounts, and advanced arbitrage strategies, giving clients the flexibility to shape their portfolios as they prefer. Along with round-the-clock assistance and a full education center, our new language support completes that vision.” He emphasized that accessibility, continuous learning, and trust remain the pillars of Cliquall’s global strategy.

About Cliquall

Cliquall is a global trading and investment platform developed for users who value accuracy, control, and confidence. The firm offers six account types, namely Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and VIP, each created to align with individual investment goals. Clients gain access to a full suite of features including portfolio tracking, personal account management, market analysis, and professional education through the Cliquall Academy.

Deposits and withdrawals are fast, secure, and transparent, backed by strict data protection systems. Educational sessions, webinars, and daily insights form the foundation of the platform’s learning ecosystem. With over 160 CFDs available across multiple asset classes and additional savings and arbitrage accounts for diversification, Cliquall provides every investor with a clear and reliable path to growth. The addition of multiple Asian languages reaffirms Cliquall’s belief that trading should never feel distant or exclusive.