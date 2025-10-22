Ariyax Capital Unveils AXPT, Providing Structured Access to Private Jet Leasing and Charter Investment





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariyax Capital Ltd. announced the debut of AXPT, a tokenization framework with an aviation focus that enhances the way eligible investors participate in the private aviation industry. Under the direction of its founder and managing director, Adnan Deeb, Ariyax is bringing organized access to a sector exceeding $40 billion that has traditionally only been available through ownership and charter methods.

With real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, AXPT links institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals to disciplined participation in the business of leasing and chartering of private jets. The company has its base in Dubai, which is a strategic location that links the MENA Region, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

How AXPT Works

Ariyax Capital presents a security-compliant, profit-sharing tokenized framework in the aviation industry. AXPT holders earn a revenue share from the operation of Ultra Long Range (ULR) private jets through charter and leasing agreements. Unlike traditional asset ownership, holders do not own the physical aircraft; their return is a legally defined share of the jet's operational income enforced through smart contracts.

AXPT, built on blockchain infrastructure, links participants to long-range charter operations performance. Smart contract logic supports token interactions by bringing transparency, automation and efficiency to the process.

Revenue Distribution

Income is distributed through a transparent, reserve-backed waterfall smart contract system. Charter flights are booked directly by clients and global brokers, with Ariyax handling flight payments and charter operations. The structure operates through a regulated SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle), which helps centralize revenue and aid in compliance. AXPT token holders receive their share of the profits proportionate to operational income and token holdings.

Investor Protections and Compliance

SPV Structure

AXPT offers qualified investors the opportunity to invest in aviation leasing returns, in a regulated SPV framework, in the British Virgin Islands. The structure is designed to provide investors with access to aviation-backed yields while eliminating any requirement for aircraft ownership or operational management participation. Smart contracts enforce rights to distributions on AXPT terms.

Global Participation with KYC/AML Compliance

Investors are allowed to invest in approved jurisdictions with a simple KYC check. Digital security design at AXPT eliminates cross-border investment friction and legal complexity with high standards of compliance.

Audited and Transparent Reporting

Investors retain access to audited profit reports as all investor and transaction data is exportable and legally protected. The predictable and auditable structure supports institutional-grade reliability and yield-seeking strategies.

Institutional-Grade Infrastructure

Designed with institutional standards, AXPT enforces compliance, reporting, and custody protocols, offering security and audibility for regulated capital.

Real-World Asset Backing

Each AXPT tokens are pegged to the actual economics of global aircraft movement. This relationship to a physical, revenue-producing asset is more stable, transparent, and more trustworthy than hypothetical digital tokens. AXPT is not merely a process of tokenizing jets, but it is tokenizing operational income streams of global aviation missions which bring efficiency, automation, and verified data that has been made investable.

Phased Expansion Strategy

The first phase of AXPT establishes the foundation through the launch of initial aviation-backed tokenized assets. The next phase will involve enlarging access to long-range private aircraft within the AXPT framework by obtaining ultra-long-range fleets via strategic leasing arrangements and acquisitions.

Ariyax stands out for its distinct viewpoint, which sees private aircraft as performance-driven investments that demand strict financial discipline rather than just being luxury assets. This approach appeals to aviation professionals—operators, lessors, and brokers—as well as finance and technology leaders interested in real-world asset tokenization.

"Ariyax views aviation through the lens of asset performance and capital discipline," Deeb explained. "AXPT introduces a tokenized investment framework that aligns real aviation performance with investor capital."

Among the first aviation-focused RWA tokens, AXPT is designed to link investors with the charter and leasing industries. Recognized for its pioneering vision in blending luxury aviation with financial innovation, the framework intends to compound long-term value development while maintaining the prestige that characterizes private aviation as it expands from its Dubai hub across international markets.

Leadership and Vision

Adnan Deeb brings over a decade of executive aviation leadership to Ariyax. His background spans flight operations, charter management, and strategic experience in aviation trading and leasing across the MENA Region, Europe, and the US. He founded Ariyax to merge private aviation expertise with innovative financial structures, creating a compliant framework that connects aviation performance with investor capital. Ariyax Capital Ltd integrates private aviation expertise with advanced financial structures to deliver regulated, performance-based investment opportunities.

Each Ariyax division spanning charter operations, leasing, asset management, and investor relations is led by seasoned professionals in aviation, finance, compliance, and technology, ensuring precision, transparency, and institutional-grade reliability across every operation.

"The AXPT project represents our most ambitious step yet," Deeb reflected. "Many might see it as bold, but for us, boldness only has meaning when it's grounded in discipline. The most prestigious moments often happen out of sight, in the structured, disciplined work that forms the foundation for everything else. We build for the uncommon, and for those who truly belong."

About Ariyax

Ariyax is a Dubai-based aviation company specializing in private jet charter flights, aircraft leasing, and advisory services across the MENA Region, Europe, the US, and Asia. Through Ariyax Capital Ltd, the company has introduced AXPT, a structured tokenization framework designed to provide qualified investors with disciplined access to aviation-backed assets.

Contact

Name: Adnan Deeb

Email: connect@ariyax.com

Website: https://ariyax.com/



Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ec53632-4941-4d77-a784-230c4e634ded