TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical Announces Expansion of Services to New Communities

TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical, one of New Mexico's most established service companies, announced today that it is extending its primary plumbing services into additional communities beyond Albuquerque. The expansion includes Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Corrales, Los Lunas, and the East Mountains, allowing more households and businesses to access licensed plumbing expertise trusted locally since 1987.

The company, headquartered in Albuquerque, has built its reputation on dependable work, transparent pricing, and a team of licensed, bonded, and insured professionals. As infrastructure ages across the state and demand grows in expanding communities, extending plumbing services is designed to address emergency needs and long-term maintenance for a broader range of New Mexicans.

Dale Armstrong, owner of TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical, emphasized that the expansion reflects the company's commitment to serving the people of New Mexico wherever reliable plumbing solutions are needed. "For nearly four decades, TLC has stood by its mission to provide honest service and dependable care," Dale Armstrong said. "Bringing our plumbing expertise to more communities is a natural step. Families and businesses in these areas face many of the same challenges as those in Albuquerque, from aging water lines to sudden emergencies. They must have access to technicians who can respond quickly and do the job right."

The expanded service area means Rio Rancho and Santa Fe residents will have access to the same around-the-clock emergency plumbing support that Albuquerque residents have relied on for years. In rural and semi-rural areas like Corrales and the East Mountains, where access to immediate service can be more limited, a large local provider offers much-needed peace of mind. Los Lunas, one of the state's fastest-growing communities, will also benefit from TLC's licensed teams as demand for home and business infrastructure services increases.

Plumbing problems range from clogged drains and leaking pipes to complex water heater installations and sewer line repairs. TLC's professionals are trained to diagnose and address these issues using industry-standard tools and techniques. With nearly 40 years of continuous service, the company has earned a reputation for consistency, reliability, and integrity. By expanding its service, TLC ensures that customers in more communities can receive help at any time of day. It is backed by a company that has prioritized accountability and customer satisfaction since its founding.

Community trust has been central to TLC's success. The company's teams are skilled in technical work and recognized for their professional conduct and clear communication. Many customers have relied on TLC for years, appreciating that service calls begin with honest assessments and end with solutions tailored to each household or business. Extending these values to additional areas reinforces the company's identity as a local service provider and a community partner.

While plumbing remains the focus of the expansion, the company continues to provide heating, cooling, and electrical services in its primary service regions. The decision to extend plumbing services explicitly responds to the high demand for reliable, emergency-ready assistance in New Mexico's growing and historic communities. The ability to address urgent needs such as burst pipes, sewer backups, or water heater failures is expected to bring immediate relief to families who may otherwise wait longer for qualified service providers.

Dale Armstrong explained that the expansion is also about maintaining standards in a growing industry. "There's always pressure in the trades from unlicensed or underqualified providers. TLC has always believed that New Mexicans deserve better," he said. "By extending our reach, we give more families access to trained, licensed professionals who meet the highest safety and quality standards. That's how we protect homes, businesses, and the trust our company was built on."

The announcement comes as infrastructure in many communities is under greater strain from population growth and environmental challenges. TLC's expansion into areas such as Los Lunas and the East Mountains ensures that residents will not sacrifice quality for accessibility. The move also reassures customers in historic cities like Santa Fe, where plumbing systems often require specialized attention to balance modern demands with older construction.





For nearly four decades, TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical has been a cornerstone of professional service in New Mexico. Expanding plumbing services into Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Corrales, Los Lunas, and the East Mountains underscores its continuing commitment to quality, reliability, and community care. Families and businesses across these regions can now access the trusted expertise that Albuquerque has relied on since 1987.

