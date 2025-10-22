Third quarter turnover up +31%

Q3 2025 turnover increased to 164.7 million euros (+31%), driven by Services

Energy Sales: Growth in production +6% (to 1.3 terawatt-hours), driven by improved resource levels and growth in operating capacity. Turnover decrease of -13% (-10% at constant exchange rates), mainly penalised by an unfavourable EUR/BRL exchange rate relative to 2024, a curtailment impact on Brazil production, and a price effect due to the end of short-term contracts at high prices (effects of early generation revenues 1 ), resulting in turnover of 85.2 million euros

), resulting in turnover of 85.2 million euros Services to third parties: Strong growth (2.8x) driven by construction of power plants, particularly in Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom, with a turnover of 79.5 million euros

Production growth of +11% and capacity increase to 3.3 gigawatts as of September 30, 2025

Energy production up over the first nine months 2025: +11% to 3.6 terawatt-hours, despite Brazilian curtailment 2 of 651 gigawatt-hours, for a total of 21% of Brazilian production

of 651 gigawatt-hours, for a total of 21% of Brazilian production Capacity in operation and under construction: +7% at 3.3 gigawatts including 2.6 gigawatts in operation and 0.7 gigawatt under construction

2025 operational and financial objectives in line with forecasts

Capacity in operation and under construction of around 3.6 gigawatts (+10% compared with 2024) including around 3 gigawatts in operation (+20%) with most of commissioning at the end of 2025

Production of around 5.2 terawatt-hours (+10% compared with 2024)

EBITDA between 200 and 220 million euros, combined with a net loss attributable to the group for 2025 second semester greater than that recorded in the first half of 2025

SPRING transformation plan roadmap in progress

Since the presentation of the SPRING plan roadmap in early September, the company has launched the following actions:

Disposals of development activities in three countries: Hungary, Slovakia and Mexico. These disposals will allow to value the work of Voltalia's teams on projects under development in these geographies. The transactions are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026

Launch of preparatory work for the sale of the Spanish development platform, including the portfolio of projects under development at various stages of maturity. The objective of completing the sale is set for the summer of 2026

Awarded mandates to banking and legal partners on several disposal non-core activities planned for 2026

Launch of the implementation of the subsidiarization of construction and maintenance activities, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2026

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, publishes today its 2025 third quarter turnover.

“Voltalia achieved strong growth in the third quarter, with revenue up 31% to 164.7 million euros. This performance was driven by the excellent momentum of third-party Services, whose activity nearly tripled, offsetting the temporary decline in Energy Sales, with several power plants which will be commissioned in the fourth quarter. The SPRING transformation plan is now entering the implementation phase, paving the way for a more agile and efficient organisation. In a global energy environment undergoing profound change, we continue to be fully committed to sustainably strengthen our profitability, increase our operational efficiency and take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the energy transition.”, declares Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia.

Turnover for the third quarter (Q3)2025 and for the first nine months (9M) 2025

In million euros Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Var. at current exchange rates Var. at constant exchange rates 9M

2025 9M

2024 Var. at current exchange rates Var. at constant exchange rates Energy Sales 85.2 97.4 -13% -10% 237.3 266.2 -11% -6% Services 79.5 28.7 2.8x 2.8x 184.2 98.7 +87% +87% Turnover 164.7 126.1 +31% +33% 421.6 365.0 +16% +19%

REVIEW OF ACTIVITIES

Turnover for the first nine months of 2025 totals 421.6 million euros, up by +16% and +19% at constant exchange rates, driven by +87% growth in Services for third-party customers. Energy Sales, representing 56% of turnover, and Services representing 44% of turnover. By geographic region, 66% of the 2025 nine first month turnover was generated in Europe, 29% in Latin America and 5% in the rest of the world.

Turnover for third-quarter of 2025 reaches 164.7 million euros, up +31% (+33% at constant exchange rates), driven by the increase in Services for third party customers (2.8x at current and constant exchange rates), which more than compensated the temporary -13% decline in Energy Sales

ENERGY SALES





Operational Indicators



Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Var. 9M 2025 9M 2024 Var. Production (in GWh) 1,283 1,206 +6% 3,648 3,291 +11% Production curtailment (in GWh) 383 510 651 510 Capacity in operation (in MW) 2,554 2,475 +3% Capacity in operation and under construction (in MW) 3,286 3,084 +7% Wind load factor in Brazil 36% 34% +2pts 34% 30% +4pts Wind load factor in Brazil without curtailment 53% 58% -5pts 43% 40% +3pts Solar load factor in Brazil 21% 20% +1pt 23% 22% +1pt Solar load factor in Brazil without curtailment 31% 32% -1pt 30% 28% +2pts Wind load factor in France 17% 18% -1pt 22% 22% stable Solar load factor in France 13% 19% -6pts 12% 16% -4pts Solar load factor in Egypt and Jordan 31% 30% +1pt 28% 27% +1pt Solar load factor in Albania 29% 27% +2pts 24% 24% stable Solar load factor in the UK 20% 20% stable 19% 17% +2pts Solar load factor in Portugal 27% 20% +7pts 22% 20% +2pts

Turnover for the first nine months of 2025 from Energy Sales amounts to 237.3 million euros, down -11%

(-6% at constant exchange rates), compared with the same period in 2024. The average EUR/BRL exchange rate is 6.32, compared with 5.69 for the same period in 2024.

Production for the first nine months of 2025 reaches 3.6 TWh, up +11% offset by the effect of curtailment in Brazil of 651 GWh, 21% of Brazilian production (15% of total production over the period). Production benefited from growth in capacity in operation (+3%) and better solar and wind resources in Brazil.

Production in the third quarter 2025 reaches 1.3 TWh, compared with 1.2 TWh in the third quarter 2024 (+6%). The rise in production is due to higher resource levels in Brazil and increased operating capacity, notably from Helexia in Europe and Brazil.

Quarterly production analysis by country:

In Brazil, production increases by +5% due to a better level of resources than in 2024, despite an increase in curtailment in the third quarter of 2025 (383 GWh), above forecasts

In France, production falls by -18% due to the combined effect of disposals in 2024 3 (La Faye power plant), the impact of the fire at the Cacao biomass power plant in French Guiana, and a less favourable solar resource than in the third quarter of 2024

(La Faye power plant), the impact of the fire at the Cacao biomass power plant in French Guiana, and a less favourable solar resource than in the third quarter of 2024 In the rest of the world, production is up (+10%) due to the combined effect of better resource levels in the Portugal and Albania

Helexia's production continues its rapid growth (+22%), in all operational geographies

Turnover for the third quarter of 2025 from Energy Sales reaches 85.2 million euros, down -13% (-10% at constant exchange rates). The capacity increase coupled with better resource levels in Brazil did not offset the cumulative unfavourable effects of (i) the EUR/BRL exchange rate, (ii) the curtailment in Brazil, (iii) the price impact in France and Albania, after benefiting from the favourable effects of high prices on early production4 in 2024.

SERVICES5

In million euros Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Var. at current exchange rates Var. at constant exchange rates 9M 2025 9M 2024 Var. at current exchange rates Var. at constant exchange rates Turnover from Development and Construction 72.2 21.3 3.4x 3.4x 161.7 79.2 2.0x 2.0x Turnover from Operation and Maintenance 7.2 7.4 -2% -1% 22.6 19.5 +15% +18% Total Turnover from Services 79.5 28.7 2.8x 2.8x 184.2 98.7 +87% +87%

Turnover for the first nine months of 2025 from third-party Services, totals 184.2 million euros, up +87% at current and constant exchange rates. The Development and Construction segment grows by 2.0x to 161.7 million euros, and the Operation and Maintenance segment by +15% to 22.6 million euros.

Turnover of the third quarter 2025 from third-party Services reaches 79.5 million euros, up 2.8x at current and constant exchange rates.

Development and Construction turnover for third-party customers reaches 72.2 million euros, up 3.4x (at current and constant exchange rates), boosted by the growth in third-party construction activity, which recorded a 4.3x turnover increase (at current and constant exchange rates). Projects currently under construction in Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom collectively represent more than 900 MW.

Operation and Maintenance turnover for third-party customers reaches 7.2 million euros, down -2% (-1% at constant exchange rates) compared with the third quarter of 2024. Capacity operated on behalf of third parties reached 7.7 GW (up +16%), thanks to new contracts particularly in Ireland, Brazil, Portugal, in addition with Greensolver’s contracts and from positive impact of revamping work in Spain and France.

RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Start of production at the Clifton Solar plant in the United Kingdom6

The 45 MW Clifton solar power station, located in Dorset near Yeovil, is now operational. The company now operates four solar power and storage plants in the United Kingdom, representing a total operational capacity of 134 MW.

French Guiana: Inauguration and start of commissioning of the Sinnamary biomass plant7

Voltalia has announced the start-up of its 10.5 MW biomass power plant in Sinnamary. This is in addition to two other biomass power plants, in Kourou (1.7 MW) and Cacao (5.1 MW), which are already operational in French Guiana.

Partnership with the IFC in the mining sector in Africa8

Voltalia has signed a strategic partnership with the IFC, a member of the world bank group, to support the deployment of sustainable energy solutions in mining operations in Africa. Voltalia and the IFC are pooling their expertise to identify and develop power-to-mine (PTM) projects aimed at reducing mining companies' dependence on carbon-intensive energy sources.

SPRING TRANSFORMATION PLAN ROADMAP IN PROGRESS

Since the presentation of the SPRING plan roadmap in early September, the company has launched the following actions:

Disposal of development activities in three countries: Hungary, Slovakia and Mexico. These disposals will allow to value the work of Voltalia's teams on projects under development in these geographies. The transactions are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026

Launch of preparatory work for the sale of the Spanish development platform, including the portfolio of projects under development at various stages of maturity. The objective of completing the sale is set for the summer of 2026

Awarded mandates to banking and legal partners on several disposal non-core activities planned for 2026

Launch of the implementation of the subsidiarization of construction and maintenance activities, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2026

2025 OPERATIONAL TARGETS

Voltalia confirms its operating targets for 2025:

Approximately 3.6 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction (+10% compared with 2024), of which approximately 3 gigawatts in operation (+20%), with the majority commissioned by the end of 2025

Production of around 5.2 TWh (+10% compared with 2024), including a 10% curtailment assumption in Brazil (compared with 21% in 2024)

EBITDA is expected to be between 200 and 220 million euros, of which 190 to 210 million euros from Energy Sales

Voltalia reminds that the Group’s net loss for the second half of 2025 is expected to be exceptionally higher than in the first half of 2025, mainly due to potential impacts (with no major effect on cash) relating to (i) the acceleration of pipeline clearance, (ii) transformation and restructuring costs related to the SPRING programme, and (iii) the impacts of geographical refocusing and strengthening the focus on our core business activities9.

2027 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

Operational objectives: around 4.2 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction, of which around 3.7 gigawatts in operation

Financial objectives: EBITDA of 300 and 325 million euros including 270 to 300 million euros coming from Energy Sales

2030 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

Operational objectives: around 5.0 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction, of which around 4.5 gigawatts in operation

Financial objectives: Energy Sales EBITDA margin between 70% and 72% and EBITDA margin of 9% to 11% for Services

MISSION’S OBJECTIVES

CO 2 equivalent avoided: approximately 2.4 million tonnes by 2027

equivalent avoided: approximately 2.4 million tonnes by 2027 100% of capacity under construction backed by a stakeholder engagement plan aligned with IFC (International Finance Corporation, World Bank) standards by 2027

50% of solar capacity in operation located on co-used or reclaimed land by 2027

35% reduction in carbon intensity of owned solar power plants by 2030

UPCOMING EVENTS

Q4 2025 turnover, January 28, 2026 (after close of trading)

PROSPECTIVE STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimate and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. These forward-looking statements may often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan", as well as by other similar words. Although Voltalia's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Voltalia's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the evolution of the selling price of electricity produced by Voltalia, the evolution of the regulatory environment in which Voltalia operates as well as the competitiveness of renewable energies and other factors that may affect the production capacity or profitability of Voltalia's production sites as well as those developed or identified in Voltalia's public filings with the Autorité des marchés financiers including those listed in section 2.2 "Risk Factors" of Voltalia's 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 2, 2025. Voltalia undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.

Capacity in operation as of September 30, 2025

In MW Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Albania 140 140 140 Belgium 23 23 21 Brazil 773 772 12 1,557 1,504 Egypt 32 32 32 France 81 268 5 354 346 French Guiana 13 7 4.5 23 48 49 Greece 20 20 17 Hungary 25 25 22 Italy 24 24 18 Jordan 57 57 57 Netherlands 60 60 60 Portugal 79 79 80 Romania 14 14 13 Spain 32 32 27 United Kingdom 57 32 89 89 Total 854 1,617 7 9 67 2,554 2,475

Capacity under construction as of September 30, 2025

Name of the project Capacity (MW) Technology Country Bolobedu 148 Solar South Africa Cafesoca 8 Hydro Brazil Clifton 45 Solar United Kingdom East gate 34 Solar United Kingdom Helexia 9 Solar Belgium Helexia 92 Solar Brazil Helexia 6 Solar Spain Helexia 22 Solar France Helexia 1 Solar Italy Helexia 7 Solar Poland Helexia 1 Solar Portugal Higher Stockbridge 45 Solar United Kingdom Le Deffend 6 Solar France Los Venados 20 Solar Colombia Sarimay solar 126 Solar Uzbekistan Seranon 8 Solar France Sinnamary (battery) 1 Storage French Guiana Sinnamary (SBE) 10 Biomass France Spitalla solar 100 Solar Albania Terres Salées 11 Solar France Voltalia Mobility 34 Solar France Total 732

Production as of September 30, 2025

In GWh Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Albania 223 223 218 Brazil 1,715 695 38 2,448 2,194 Egypt 59 59 59 France 101 69 7 177 205 French Guiana 10 10 21 37 Greece 22 22 24 Helexia Brazil 178 178 86 Helexia Europe 279 279 245 Italy 4 4 0 Jordan 105 105 105 Portugal 74 74 68 United Kingdom 57 57 50 Total 1,816 1,777 10 7 38 3,648 3,291

Quarterly production (Q3) 2025

In GWh Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Albania 91 91 82 Brazil 616 207 14 837 796 Egypt 20 20 20 France 27 28 4 59 65 French Guiana 4 1 5 12 Greece 10 10 9 Helexia Brazil 59 59 41 Helexia Europe 111 111 98 Italy 2 2 0 Jordan 40 40 40 Portugal 30 30 23 United Kingdom 20 20 20 Total 643 621 1 4 14 1,283 1,206





About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

