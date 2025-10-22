TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical Expands Services to Additional Communities

Santa Fe, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA FE, NM - October 22, 2025 - -

TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical, one of New Mexico's most established service companies, has announced the expansion of its core plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical services to additional communities surrounding Santa Fe. This development marks a significant step for the company, which has provided reliable home and business solutions across the state since 1987.

The expansion brings TLC's services to Pojoaque, Tesuque, Eldorado, La Cienega, Los Alamos, Española, and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Residents in these regions will now access the company's licensed and insured teams of plumbers, HVAC technicians, and electricians, offering emergency response and routine service backed by nearly four decades of experience.

The decision to extend operations follows a consistent demand for trustworthy service providers in northern New Mexico. Many communities face unique infrastructure and climate-related challenges, including aging plumbing systems, seasonal heating demands, and cooling needs during increasingly hot summers. By broadening its service reach, TLC aims to ensure that more households and businesses benefit from timely, skilled, and dependable care.

Founded in Albuquerque, TLC has grown steadily into one of the state's largest service organisations, employing more than 600 people and maintaining a reputation built on trust, transparency, and technical expertise. The Santa Fe branch has long served as a hub for northern New Mexico, and expanding service areas represents a deepened commitment to the region.

Dale Armstrong, owner of TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical, said the expansion reflects community need and the company's dedication to providing reliable support where it matters most. "For decades, families and businesses across New Mexico have counted on TLC for skilled service and honest communication," Dale Armstrong said. "By expanding into surrounding communities, we ensure that more residents can depend on licensed professionals who respond quickly, work to the highest standards, and treat every home with care. Our mission has always been about more than fixing systems; it's about building lasting trust in the communities we serve."

The newly announced service areas are home to diverse types of housing and infrastructure, from historic adobe properties to modern developments. Each presents its own set of challenges. Plumbing in older homes often requires specialised attention, while more recent builds can benefit from updated HVAC systems designed for energy efficiency. Electrical upgrades, including panel replacements and safety inspections, are in demand as households modernise. TLC's licensed teams are prepared to meet these needs, drawing on extensive training and local knowledge.

TLC is known for offering 24/7 emergency service, assuring residents facing sudden breakdowns during critical moments. This availability, with transparent pricing and a long-standing reputation for reliability, has positioned the company as a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses.

TLC is also reaffirming its role as a community-focused organisation expanding to new locations. Beyond technical service, the company has emphasised its employee-first culture and commitment to creating local jobs. Many technicians live in the same areas they serve, bringing an added level of neighbourly care to their work.

Customers throughout New Mexico have praised TLC for its professionalism, efficiency, and ability to explain complex issues in clear, straightforward terms. This reputation has been built not only on technical knowledge but also on a consistent culture of accountability.

Including Pojoaque and Tesuque allows TLC to serve smaller communities with growing residential developments. Eldorado and La Cienega reflect suburban areas where demand for plumbing, HVAC, and electrical expertise is steadily rising—Los Alamos and Española present unique service opportunities due to their historic and modern infrastructure mix. At the same time, Las Vegas, New Mexico, expands TLC's reach into a city with a rich cultural and residential landscape.

Dale Armstrong noted that expansion decisions are guided by business opportunity and the company's responsibility to the region. "We see this as an investment in northern New Mexico," he explained. "By reaching further into these communities, we can support residents with the level of service they deserve while also contributing to local economies through employment and training. Our philosophy has always been people helping people, and this expansion is an extension."

As TLC broadens its presence, the company emphasizes employee training and development. Every technician undergoes rigorous preparation to meet state licensing requirements and industry standards. While plumbing remains a core focus, heating, cooling, and electrical services are equally critical to regional residents. With Santa Fe and its neighbouring communities experiencing extremes in summer and winter, HVAC reliability has become increasingly important. Meanwhile, electrical upgrades are necessary as homes integrate modern appliances and renewable energy solutions. TLC's multi-disciplinary expertise allows it to address these intersecting needs with a coordinated approach.

Looking forward, TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical sees the expansion not as a one-time initiative but as part of a larger vision to provide dependable service across New Mexico.

