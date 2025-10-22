Judicate West Adds Judge Timothy B. Taylor in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added retired San Diego County Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Taylor to its roster of neutrals. He is now available statewide as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge.

“After more than two decades working on complex cases for a major, national law firm, followed by 20 years on the bench, Judge Taylor brings exceptional experience and insight to our exclusive roster of neutrals. He is widely respected for his keen intellect and straightforward approach, both as an attorney and as a Superior Court judge. He is also known for his high expectations of counsel and his tireless work ethic,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development for the firm. “Judge Taylor combines a brilliant legal mind with an extraordinary command of California civil law. We are thrilled to welcome him as a mediator and arbitrator and look forward to the many benefits he will bring to our clients.”

Over his two decades on the San Diego County Superior Court bench, Judge Taylor presided over 189 civil jury trials to verdict and hundreds more bench trials and settlement conferences, and his decisions have been affirmed by reviewing courts more than 170 times. He has presided over all kinds of civil matters, including real estate, employment, personal injury, product liability and professional malpractice. He served as the Civil Supervising Judge from 2013-2017. Before his appointment to the bench, Judge Taylor spent 21 years with Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, trying securities, environmental, defamation, civil rights and antitrust matters. He served as chair of the firm’s Compensation Committee and was instrumental in establishing its Washington, D.C. and San Diego offices.

Judge Taylor has received the State Bar of California's Wiley W. Manuel Award for Pro Bono Legal Services four times. He was named “Judge of the Year” by the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego in 2019. Throughout his legal career, he has held board memberships and leadership positions with the San Diego County Bar Association, the Association of Business Trial Lawyers and the San Diego Volunteer Lawyer Program. He has been a member of the Welsh Inn of Court since 2009, serving as a Senior Master. He currently teaches California civil discovery procedure at the University of San Diego School of Law. Judge Taylor earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center (1984) and his B.A., cum laude, from the University of Southern California (1981).

For more than 30 years, Judicate West has been one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

