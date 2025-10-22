Correction: SYNERGIE : Q3 2025 REVENUES

Q3 2025 REVENUES

In challenging market conditions and an uncertain geopolitical environment, Synergie recorded Revenues of €825.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of +1.8 % year-on-year.





In € million Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Variation 9M 2025 9M 2024 Variation International 505.1 497.4 +1.5% 1,462.6 1,417.6 +3.2% France 319.9 313.1 +2.2% 946.0 948.3 -0.2% Total 825.0 810.5 +1.8% 2,408.6 2,365.9 +1.8%





Synergie recorded quarterly Revenues of €825.0 million, up +1.8% on last year (+2.0% on a like-for-like basis) and representing growth of +1.8% over nine months. This performance demonstrates the Group’s ability to outperform a declining market in a persistently challenging economic environment both in France and abroad.

In France, revenues amounted to €319.9 million, up +2.2% compared to Q3 2024. This strong performance, which exceeded market trends, was achieved thanks to the commitment of Synergie's teams in the deployment of our commercial offers. Over the first nine months, performance stabilised at -0.2% compared with the previous financial year amid political and economic instability.

International Revenues grew by +1.5% over the quarter, supported by strong organic growth of +1.9%, despite an unfavorable currency effect due to the depreciation of the Australian dollar. Southern Europe continued its upward trajectory (+6.8%), driven by strong results in Spain and Italy. Northern and Eastern Europe remained affected by the persistent slowdown in the temporary staffing market (-4.1% on a like-for-like basis). Overall, International Revenues represented 61.2% of the Group’s total Revenue for the third quarter of 2025.

Synergie Group remains confident in its ability to sustain its growth. The Group continues to stay vigilant and agile in adapting its structures and offerings while pursuing its strategy of acquisition, diversification and innovation to strengthen its position in its key markets.





