Transmission and Clutch Technologies Sector Innovation Report Q3, 2025

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sector Innovation Report: Transmission and Clutch Technologies Q3 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global component volume for Original Equipment (OE) automatic transmissions is projected at 22.1 million units by 2025, with an anticipated decline reflected in a negative Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the forecast period. By 2030, this market is estimated to shrink to 17.5 million units.

Report Scope

This report offers a comprehensive overview of the global transmission and clutch technologies sector, synthesizing data from diverse sources.

Latest Developments: This section compiles recent deals and news pertinent to the sector. Data is gathered from various unstructured sources, analyzed, and standardized for practical information dissemination.

This section compiles recent deals and news pertinent to the sector. Data is gathered from various unstructured sources, analyzed, and standardized for practical information dissemination. Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: An overview of patent filings, categorized by region, country, and leading applicants, provides insights into technological advancements within the sector.

An overview of patent filings, categorized by region, country, and leading applicants, provides insights into technological advancements within the sector. Sector Forecast: The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the global market, covering actual volumes from 2020 to 2024, and projects volume growth from 2025 to 2030. It also presents a regional overview encompassing Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America, highlighting sector size and identifying regional growth drivers.

The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the global market, covering actual volumes from 2020 to 2024, and projects volume growth from 2025 to 2030. It also presents a regional overview encompassing Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America, highlighting sector size and identifying regional growth drivers. Key Companies: A summary of leading component suppliers on both a global and regional scale is provided. The analysis includes recent product innovations and key strategic initiatives by these companies.

A summary of leading component suppliers on both a global and regional scale is provided. The analysis includes recent product innovations and key strategic initiatives by these companies. Job Analytics: This section offers a comprehensive view of industry job listings, categorized by country, required experience, occupational trends, and seniority levels.

This section offers a comprehensive view of industry job listings, categorized by country, required experience, occupational trends, and seniority levels. Global Advertising Analytics: The report provides an overview of sector-related advertisements, categorized by media type and geographic location.

Reasons to Buy

Auto OEMs and component suppliers are looking for the latest market insights to shape their sales and marketing strategies. This report presents them with detailed and credible market data, essential for discovering new growth opportunities within various regions. The report offers a thorough analysis of regional competitive landscapes, enabling companies to understand regional market dynamics. Furthermore, it provides competitive intelligence on leading component suppliers, including market share and growth rates, aiding strategic decision-making.

Key Topics Covered:

Latest Developments

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis

Sector Forecast

Key Companies

Job Analytics

Global Ad Analytics

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aisin

Hyundai

Suzuki Motor

Toyota

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sb3z66

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.