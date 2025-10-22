Palomar Health Medical Group Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Health Medical Group (“PHMG”), a primary and specialty care provider in California,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) of patients, including the following:
- U.S. alien registration number
- biometric data
- financial account information
- payment card information
- health savings account information
- military identification number
- passport number
- medical history
- diagnostic/treatment information
- medical record number
- Medicare/ Medicaid identification number
- patient account number
- health insurance information
- name, address, date of birth
- Social Security number
- driver’s license number
- state identification number
- email address and password
- username and password
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against PHMG related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from PHMG, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.
