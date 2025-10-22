Palomar Health Medical Group Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Health Medical Group (“PHMG”), a primary and specialty care provider in California,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) of patients, including the following:

U.S. alien registration number

biometric data

financial account information

payment card information

health savings account information

military identification number

passport number

medical history

diagnostic/treatment information

medical record number

Medicare/ Medicaid identification number

patient account number

health insurance information

name, address, date of birth

Social Security number

driver’s license number

state identification number

email address and password

username and password





Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against PHMG related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from PHMG, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

1 https://www.palomarhealthmedicalgroup.org/

