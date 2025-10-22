Tyres and Wheels Sector Innovation Report Q3, 2025: Featuring Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Continental, Michelin, and Hankook

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sector Innovation Report: Tyres and Wheels Q3 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) is projected to witness modest growth over the coming years. With an estimated global component volume of 69.1 million units in 2025, the market is poised for a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.8% from 2025 to 2030, reaching approximately 71.9 million units by the end of the forecast period.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report offers insights into the global tyres and wheels sector, synthesizing data from various sources. It provides a detailed analysis including:

Latest Developments: The report includes recent deals and news, compiled from a wide range of unstructured data sources, and standardized for valuable insights.

The report includes recent deals and news, compiled from a wide range of unstructured data sources, and standardized for valuable insights. Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: This section categorizes patent filings by region, country, and leading applicants, providing a foresight into technological advancements in the sector.

This section categorizes patent filings by region, country, and leading applicants, providing a foresight into technological advancements in the sector. Sector Forecast: Offering an in-depth analysis of the market, the report covers actual volumes from 2020 to 2024, with projections extending to 2030. It also presents a regional overview across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America, pinpointing sector size and identifying growth drivers in these areas.

Offering an in-depth analysis of the market, the report covers actual volumes from 2020 to 2024, with projections extending to 2030. It also presents a regional overview across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America, pinpointing sector size and identifying growth drivers in these areas. Key Companies: The report delivers a summary of top component suppliers on both a global and regional scale, highlighting recent product innovations and pivotal strategic initiatives.

The report delivers a summary of top component suppliers on both a global and regional scale, highlighting recent product innovations and pivotal strategic initiatives. Job Analytics: A detailed overview of job listings from leading industry firms, categorized by country, required experience, occupational trends, and seniority levels.

A detailed overview of job listings from leading industry firms, categorized by country, required experience, occupational trends, and seniority levels. Global Advertising Analytics: This section offers an insightful overview of sector-related advertisements, organized by media type and geographical location.

Reasons to Buy

Auto OEMs and component suppliers are continuously seeking the latest market data and detailed analysis to enhance their sales and marketing strategies. This report is tailored to provide readers with updated information, uncovering new growth opportunities within the sector. It offers a detailed regional and competitive landscape analysis, helping companies understand regional nuances and gain competitive intelligence about leading component suppliers, including their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Latest Developments

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis

Sector Forecast

Key Companies

Job Analytics

Global Ad Analytics

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bridgestone

Continental

Goodyear

Michelin

Hankook

