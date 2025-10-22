Steering Systems Sector Innovation Report Q3, 2025: Featuring JTEKT, ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch, and Nexteer

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sector Innovation Report: Steering Systems Q3 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steering systems market, a cornerstone of automotive innovation, is forecasted to attain 90.7 million units by 2025, maintaining a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2020 through 2025. Looking further, projections suggest the industry will reach 97.7 million units by 2030, albeit at a slightly reduced CAGR of 1.5%. This trajectory underscores shifts within the automotive landscape over the coming years.

The report consolidates an array of data sources, presenting a detailed exploration of this dynamic sector. Key areas of focus include:

Latest Developments: A curated analysis of current events and mergers within the steering systems market, derived from diverse unstructured data inputs, ensuring accuracy and relevance.

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: A systematic evaluation of patent trends, detailing trends by jurisdiction and prominent innovators driving the sector forward.

Sector Forecast: A robust analysis of the global market, detailing volumes from 2020 to 2024 and anticipated growth from 2025 to 2030. It offers a granular look across five major regions-Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America-highlighting market size and regional growth catalysts.

Key Companies: An overview of major component suppliers globally and regionally, examining recent product developments and strategic movements within the sector.

Job Analytics: A thorough analysis of employment trends in the sector by major companies, broken down by geography, job function, and seniority, providing insights into workforce dynamics.

Global Advertising Analytics: An insightful examination of advertising initiatives related to the sector, categorized by media type and geographical concentration.

The report is indispensable for auto OEMs and component suppliers eager to stay abreast of market evolutions to craft informed sales and marketing strategies. With an emphasis on precision, it unravels opportunities for expansion within the region, enriched by meticulous regional and competitive landscape analyses. It is an essential tool for understanding region-specific market complexities and provides strategic insights into the competitive domain of leading component suppliers, focusing on their market share and growth metrics.

