Braking Systems Sector Innovation Report Q3, 2025: Featuring Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin, HL Mando, and Robert Bosch

The global component volume of disc brakes is projected to reach 321.9 million units by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% over the forecast period. By 2030, the market is expected to reach 346.8 million units.

Report Scope

This report consolidates data from various sources to provide an extensive overview of the global braking systems sector. It offers detailed analyses on several fronts:

Latest Developments: Gathered from a spectrum of unstructured data, this section offers insights into recent deals and news pertinent to the braking systems sector, streamlined and standardized for ease of consumption.

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: It provides a detailed view of patent filings in the sector, segmented by region, country, and top applicants.

Sector Forecast: Offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market, including actual volumes from 2020 to 2024 and growth forecasts from 2025 to 2030. The report highlights each region-Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America, focusing on sector size and identifying growth drivers within these areas.

Key Companies: Includes summaries of top component suppliers at both global and regional levels, examining recent product innovations and strategic initiatives undertaken by these firms.

Job Analytics: Provides an in-depth review of industry job listings, categorized by country, required experience, occupational trends, and seniority levels.

Global Advertising Analytics: Offers a comprehensive overview of sector-related advertisements, categorized by media type and geographic distribution.

Reasons to Buy

Auto OEMs and component suppliers require the latest market information to develop effective sales and marketing strategies. There is a strong demand for precise market data to identify emerging growth opportunities. This report equips readers with current information and analyses to discover new growth prospects within the sector. It includes a thorough regional analysis and competitive landscape review, aiding companies in understanding regional intricacies. Additionally, it provides insights into leading component suppliers, their market shares, and growth rates to furnish competitive intelligence.

Key Topics Covered:

Latest Developments

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis

Sector Forecast

Key Companies

Job Analytics

Global Ad Analytics

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin

HL Mando

Robert Bosch

