Greta & Co. Travel Design Celebrates 100% Customer Success Rating, Cementing Role as Best Luxury Travel Advisor in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, OK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greta & Co. Travel Design, a leader in bespoke luxury travel planning, proudly announces its achievement of a 100% customer success rating on Virtuoso, solidifying its reputation as the best luxury travel advisor in Oklahoma. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled travel experiences tailored to the unique desires of each client.





Greta & Co. Founder and Luxury Travel Advisor Greta Meschke

As a distinguished member of Virtuoso, the leading global network of agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel, Greta & Co. benefits from exclusive access to the world's top travel providers and premier destinations. This prestigious affiliation not only enhances the company's offerings but also serves as a testament to its dedication to excellence in the travel industry.

"Achieving a 100% customer success rating is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to crafting unforgettable travel experiences," said Greta Meschke, CEO of Greta & Co. Travel Design. "We are honored to be recognized as the best luxury travel advisor in Oklahoma and remain dedicated to exceeding our clients' expectations at every turn."

"Our clients' satisfaction is our top priority, and this achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," added Meschke.

Greta & Co. Travel Design specializes in creating custom, beautifully designed vacations that allow clients to explore their dream destinations with ease. By handling every detail with care and working with vetted industry experts, the company ensures that clients can fully immerse themselves in their travels without worrying about safety or quality.

For those planning a safari, Greta & Co. offers an essential packing guide to help travelers prepare for their adventure. The guide provides insights on what to bring, what to skip, and how to stay comfortable and camera-ready. Download it here.

To experience the seamless travel planning that Greta & Co. is renowned for, potential clients are invited to book a complimentary consultation call. Book your complimentary call.

Press inquiries

Greta & Co Travel Design

https://gretaandcotraveldesign.com/

Robyn Levin

media@robynlevin.com