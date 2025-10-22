ReVisionz Advances the Future of Maintenance Through Industrial AI at PEMAC MainTrain 2025

Houston, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, AB - October 21, 2025 - -

As a Platinum Sponsor, ReVisionz brings hands-on learning and practical AI insight to asset-heavy industries through a specialized workshop.

ReVisionz announced today its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the PEMAC MainTrain 2025 Conference, taking place October 27 through 29 in Calgary, Alberta.

MainTrain brings together maintenance, reliability and asset management professionals to exchange ideas and explore strategies that strengthen organizational performance. As a long-time supporter of PEMAC and the maintenance and reliability community, ReVisionz will take an active role throughout the event with an educational workshop, networking opportunities and a keynote introduction.

On Monday, October 27, ReVisionz' Partners Philip Schachtner and Jason Drews will lead a 75-minute workshop titled "Industrial AI in Action: A Hands-On Workshop for Maintenance and Reliability." The session will guide participants through real examples of how AI is transforming maintenance and reliability programs by cutting planning effort from days to minutes and turning years of unstructured data into insight that drives smarter decisions.

Through a hands-on format, participants will map their own AI use cases to identify where AI can add value today and where additional support may be needed to progress further. The session will also include peer collaboration and live demonstrations of AI tools in action, showing how maintenance and reliability teams can capture value immediately. Attendees will leave with practical next steps to enhance failure analysis, optimize maintenance strategies and accelerate data-driven reliability.

On Monday evening, ReVisionz will host the Exhibitor Hall Reception by creating a space for attendees to connect and continue discussions from the day's sessions. And on Tuesday morning, Kirk Gibson, President of ReVisionz, will take the stage to introduce keynote speaker Bill Mercer of Capital Power.

"ReVisionz is proud to sponsor PEMAC MainTrain and help advance maintenance and reliability practices through innovation and shared expertise," said Kirk Gibson.

Throughout the conference, ReVisionz will welcome attendees at its booth, where consultants will be available to discuss how intelligent asset management and digital enablement can strengthen maintenance performance and reliability outcomes.

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets' total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and discrete manufacturing.

