Pablo Ribeiro Dias Issues Urgent Call to Action with New Book Climate Changed Just as Renewables Eclipse Coal in Global Power Production

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark moment for the global energy transition, renewable energy production has officially surpassed coal for the first time, according to a new report from the energy think tank Ember and corroborated by the International Energy Agency (IEA). This milestone marks a decisive shift in how the world generates power and proves that the move away from fossil fuels is no longer theoretical – it is happening right now.





Coinciding with this turning point, climate-tech CTO and sustainability researcher, Pablo Dias announces the release of his new book, Climate Changed, a deeply insightful and empowering work that helps readers understand the realities of the climate crisis and take meaningful action to influence its trajectory.

A Global Milestone that Signals Real Progress

In the first half of 2025, renewables, primarily wind and solar, generated 5,072 terawatt-hours of global electricity, surpassing coal’s 4,896 TWh. Growth has been driven largely by clean energy expansion in China and India, where falling coal generation and record renewable additions reshaped the power mix.

“This is huge,” said Dias. “It is hard to overstate the importance of these milestones and showing the progress that is being made. Climate change and other environmental threats feel so huge that we are often left thinking there is nothing we can do about it – this is actually a deliberate tactic employed by vested interests in keeping the status quo; it is called ‘doomism.’ But the truth is that we are advancing in the right direction, and this milestone is a reminder of that. We still need to accelerate significantly to minimize the damage and make up for lost time, but the direction is correct. Getting to Net Zero by 2050 is paramount to achieve a sustainable future. We all have a role to play on this – the future isn’t written yet.”

According to Dias, this shift represents more than a symbolic victory; it shows that renewable energy can meet rising demand while significantly cutting emissions and pollution. The practical, economic, and environmental implications are profound – cleaner air, fewer health impacts, and increasing competitiveness of renewables on cost and reliability. Practically, this transition is spurring innovation in storage, grid flexibility, and system resilience as nations work to keep clean power stable and affordable.



From Doomism to Empowerment

In Climate Changed, Dias argues that addressing climate change requires both systemic transformation and individual participation. He offers readers practical ways to make an impact –from influencing local policy to supporting renewable initiatives and reshaping narratives around sustainability. His message is clear: progress is happening, but it will only continue if people understand the power they collectively hold to shape the outcome.

Climate Changed serves as both a wake-up call and a guide, reminding readers that while progress is real, the pace must accelerate dramatically to meet our sustainability goals. The book bridges science and story, helping readers move from awareness to action. Rather than relying solely on data or fear, Dias explores the psychology of engagement and the cultural forces – like “doomism” – that often undermine progress.

He brings a deeply informed perspective, having spent his career at the intersection of solar-recycling research, technology commercialization, and circular-economy strategy. His work with universities, manufacturers, recyclers, and policymakers gives him a practical ability to translate system-level material flows into concrete actions for communities, corporations, and households.

A Timely Resource for a Turning Point in Climate History

As the world celebrates this milestone in renewable energy, Climate Changed provides the clarity, context, and optimism needed to sustain the momentum. The book shows that despite the challenges ahead, meaningful change is already underway and every person has a role in ensuring it continues.

Climate Changed is available now on Amazon.

To learn more, please visit https://www.pablodias.net/.





