Intraoral Scanners Market to Reach US$ 1,798.8 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intraoral scanners market was valued at US$ 786.5 million in 2024 and is 1,798.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

As of 2025, demand for intraoral scanners is positioned as a mainstream, essential technology within global dentistry, moving from an emerging innovation to a standard of care. The worldwide installed base has surpassed a critical mass of 500,000 units. Market maturity is evident in key regions like the United States, where scanner penetration has reached 57%. The technology's deep integration into daily clinical practice is undeniable, with one major brand reporting a scan is taken every second. A substantial portion of demand is directly fueled by the clear aligner market, which has served over 9.6 million patients.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/intraoral-scanners-market

The momentum behind demand is reinforced by significant institutional trust and a clear return on investment. Major government bodies are now procuring scanners in bulk, evidenced by a recent $22 million order from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The value proposition is compelling, with practices reporting tangible productivity gains of 30-50% after adoption. Furthermore, the technology directly impacts revenue by improving patient communication, which helps drive a 40% increase in case acceptance rates. This powerful combination of clinical efficiency and business growth solidifies the technology's indispensable position in the modern dental practice.

Key Findings in Intraoral Scanners Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 1,798.8 million CAGR 9.6% Largest Region (2024) North America (Largest) By Product Type Intraoral scanners (Largest) By Modality Open Systems (95.22%) By End Users Dental Clinics (36.11%) Top Drivers Artificial intelligence integration automating and enhancing diagnostic scanning capabilities.

Growing patient demand for faster and more comfortable dental procedures.

Expansion of chairside CAD/CAM systems for same-day restorations. Top Trends Increasing development of smaller, ergonomic, and wireless scanner models.

Cloud-based platforms facilitating seamless collaboration between dentists and laboratories.

Integration of caries detection and other diagnostic tools within scanners. Top Challenges Overcoming the steep learning curve for dentists and staff.

Ensuring consistent accuracy across different scanner models and software versions.

Breakthroughs in Scanner Design Prioritize Ergonomics Speed and User-Friendly Operation

Manufacturers across the intraoral scanners market are investing heavily in research and development to improve the physical characteristics of their devices, directly impacting clinical usability. A prime example is the iTero Lumina, whose wand is now 50% smaller and 45% lighter than its predecessors, a significant enhancement for operator comfort. Weight reduction is a clear industry-wide trend. The Medit i900 weighs a mere 165g, and the SHINING 3D Aoralscan Elite is one of the lightest available at just 124g. In comparison, the Alliedstar Sensa weighs 230g, the 3Shape TRIOS 6 comes in at 308g with its battery and tip, and the Dentsply Sirona Primescan 2 has an operational weight of 542 grams.

Beyond ergonomics, scanning speed has seen monumental improvements, drastically reducing chair time. A full-arch scan with either the Dentsply Sirona Primescan 2 or the Panda Smart can now be accomplished in under 1 minute. While the Aoralscan 3 takes a respectable 1.5 minutes for a full arch, the Medit i700 can capture data at up to 70 frames per second. Pushing the boundaries even further, the Owandy-IOS can remarkably scan a full arch in just 20 seconds. Real-world data confirms these advancements; experienced users can now reliably scan an entire arch in as little as 25 seconds, a testament to the progress transforming the intraoral scanners market.

Intense Competitive Rivalry Fuels Innovation and Aggressive Pricing Strategies in 2025

The competitive arena within the intraoral scanners market has become a hotbed of innovation and strategic maneuvering. Key players are launching new products with distinct value propositions, creating a complex pricing environment for dental practices. For instance, 3Shape's new TRIOS 6, introduced in March 2025, enters the premium segment with a price tag of US$27,900. An additional US$8,000 is required for the accompanying 3Shape MOVE Pro cart. In stark contrast, Alliedstar's Sensa scanner, also launched in March 2025, targets a different market segment with a significantly lower price of US$13,995. This demonstrates a clear bifurcation in product strategy, with some manufacturers focusing on high-end features while others prioritize accessibility and affordability.

This pricing diversity is a defining feature of the current market. SHINING 3D's Aoralscan Elite, released in September 2024, is positioned in the mid-to-high range at US$19,999, while Medit's i900, which arrived in April 2024, is priced closely at US$18,999. The wireless version of the Aoralscan Elite commands a premium at US$23,999. Further illustrating the varied European pricing, the Panda P4 Wireless scanner is listed at €11,248, while the Panda Smart is available at a discounted €10,300. Consequently, the price spectrum for a new intraoral scanner in 2025 is incredibly broad, starting as low as US$5,000 for entry-level models and reaching up to US$50,000 for top-tier systems, reflecting the vibrant and multifaceted nature of the intraoral scanners market.

Unprecedented Scanning Depth and Field of View Redefine Clinical Capabilities

Technological progress is not limited to speed and ergonomics; fundamental capture capabilities are also advancing rapidly. The iTero Lumina scanner, for instance, introduces a groundbreaking capture distance of up to 25mm. This enhanced depth allows clinicians to capture deep margins and challenging interproximal areas with greater ease and accuracy than ever before. Such a significant increase in scanning depth reduces the need for extensive tissue management and repeat scans, streamlining the entire digital impression process.

To put this advancement in perspective, the new 25mm capture depth is a substantial leap from the 15 millimeters offered by previous iTero models. This improvement directly addresses a common clinical challenge and expands the range of cases that can be handled with confidence. Furthermore, the iTero Lumina boasts a 3X wider field of capture compared to its predecessors. A wider field means more data is captured with each pass, leading to faster, more efficient scanning patterns. These specific, quantifiable improvements are setting new performance benchmarks within the global intraoral scanners market.

Pursuit of Sub-Micron Accuracy Drives Clinical Confidence and Treatment Outcomes

For advanced restorative and implant dentistry, accuracy is non-negotiable, and manufacturers in the intraoral scanners market are in a relentless pursuit of perfection. The data from 2024 and 2025 shows remarkable precision levels across the board. The Panda Smart scanner leads the pack with an exceptional precision of 5 µm. Close behind, the Panda P4 Wireless and the Aoralscan 3 both register a high precision of 10 µm. Similarly, the Medit i700 demonstrates an impressive precision of 11 µm, while the Owandy-IOS offers a stated accuracy of 20 µm. These figures are critical as they directly correlate to the fit and finish of final restorations, making them a key selling point in the competitive intraoral scanners market.

Independent studies from 2024 provide further validation. One such study evaluated the 3Shape TRIOS 5, revealing a trueness of approximately 54.9 µm and a precision of 37.8 µm. The same study found the Medit i700 showed a trueness of about 60.5 µm and a precision around 40.6 µm. Meanwhile, the Planmeca Emerald S has a recorded trueness measure of 50-53 µm. Reassuringly for clinicians, a comprehensive 2025 study concluded that all tested scanners showed deviations well within 50 microns, a threshold widely considered clinically acceptable for most dental applications.

Software and Artificial Intelligence Emerge as Critical Differentiators in Scanning Platforms

Hardware specifications are only part of the story; software is increasingly the core differentiator in the modern intraoral scanners market. The Dentsply Sirona Primescan 2, launched in September 2024, marks a major milestone as the first cloud-native intraoral scanner, simplifying data management and collaboration. Artificial intelligence is also becoming standard, with DEXIS software now capable of identifying up to six distinct dental findings on 2D X-rays. In a unique innovation, the SHINING 3D Aoralscan Elite became the first scanner to integrate intraoral photogrammetry, enhancing its diagnostic and restorative capabilities.

These intelligent platforms in the intraoral scanners market are supported by robust hardware and thoughtful design features. For instance, the Primescan 2’s battery life is designed for clinical reality, supporting up to 5 full treatment workflows per battery. Recognizing the importance of data storage, Neoss Group increased its free cloud storage for NeoConnect to a generous 1 terabyte for all Neoscan users. The advanced imaging of the iTero Lumina is powered by 6 cameras. Durability and infection control are also paramount; the scanner tips for both the Aidite Elegant 3 and the 3Shape TRIOS 5 are autoclavable up to 100 times, ensuring long-term value and safety.

Rapid Market Adoption and Deepening Penetration Signal a Definitive Digital Shift

The shift from analog to digital workflows is no longer an emerging trend but an established reality. In 2025, it is estimated that the global installed base of intraoral scanners will surpass 500,000 units. Market penetration is deepening, particularly in developed regions. As of early 2025, intraoral scanner penetration in the USA alone has reached an impressive 57%. The sheer volume of use is staggering; a 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scan is now taken every second of every day worldwide. Driving much of this growth is the clear aligner segment, with over 9.6 million patients having been treated with the Invisalign system, a key catalyst for iTero scanner adoption.

The integration of artificial intelligence into daily practice is following a similar upward trajectory. A 2025 survey revealed that 18% of US dental professionals have already integrated AI into their clinical workflows. More significantly, an additional 66% are actively considering the adoption of AI technologies. The global reach of these digital ecosystems is also expanding. The EMEA region had already accounted for two million Invisalign patients by late 2020, with significant and sustained growth since then, further solidifying the foundation of the intraoral scanners market.

Need a Customized Version? Request It Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/intraoral-scanners-market

Strategic Global Expansions and Government Investments Shape Market Growth Trajectories

Leading manufacturers are making substantial investments in global infrastructure to meet rising demand and optimize supply chains. Align Technology provides a powerful example of this trend. The company is poised to create over 2,500 jobs at its new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Poland by the end of 2025. This major facility in Wroclaw, Poland, will be Align Technology's third manufacturing center worldwide, signaling a strong commitment to the European market and its global growth strategy.

In addition to corporate investment, large-scale government adoption is providing a significant tailwind for the industry. In a landmark move, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs issued a $22 million procurement notice for cloud-native scanners in February 2025. This level of investment from a major government entity not only represents a substantial contract but also serves as a powerful endorsement of the technology's value and reliability. Such strategic expansions and procurements are pivotal in shaping the future landscape of the intraoral scanners market.

Intraoral Scanners Market Major Players:

Align Technology, Inc.

Dental Imaging Technologies Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corp.

Glidewell

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Henry Schein Inc.

imes-icore GmbH

Medit

Owandy Radiology

PLANMECA OY

Vatech Co. Ltd.

3Shape A/S

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Benchtop Intraoral Scanners

Stand-alone CAD/CAM Scanners

3D Handheld Scanners

Intraoral Cameras

Intraoral Sensors

Intraoral Scanners

Stand-Alone Software

By Modality

Closed System

Open System

By End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/intraoral-scanners-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube